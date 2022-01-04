



There was a cluster of earthquakes northwest of the Pecos returning as of Sunday afternoon, according to the USGS.

The US Geological Survey reported that 11 earthquakes occurred between noon Sunday and Monday afternoon. The tracking site, EarthquakeTrack.com, states that the earthquakes began at 4:39 pm on Sunday. The last cluster was at 11:26 a.m. Monday morning. The earthquakes ranged in magnitude from 2.5 to 3.6 on the Richter scale. Seven of the 11 had a power of 3.0 or greater.

All earthquakes are located to the west of the town of Loving County in Mentone. One pair appears to have occurred near the Loving and Culberson County line (22-24 miles west of Menton), while the other nine were recorded in Culberson County (40-45 miles west of Menton).

Minton is located 20 miles north of the Pecos in West Texas.

EarthquakeTrack.com reported Monday that 103 earthquakes have occurred in the past 103 days around Menton. The number of earthquakes in the past 365 days was 2360. This region appears to be one of the earthquake hotspots in the continental United States. EarthquakeTrack.com reported 722 combined earthquakes in Los Angeles and San Francisco.

The Railroad Commission is aware of the earthquakes near Menton and sends inspectors to nearby brine disposal wells. The Agency will take any necessary measures to protect the population and the environment. Also, the Regional Rehabilitation Center has been working with disposal well operators in North Colperson Reeves SRA.

An earthquake of magnitude 2.5 to 5.4 on the Richter scale is often felt, but causes only minor damage, according to the education website Upesis for seismologists.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.mrt.com/news/local/article/Eleven-quakes-reported-near-Pecos-in-last-24-hours-16746521.php The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

