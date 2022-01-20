Minaret of Jam, a UNESCO World Heritage monument, is in danger of ‘collapse’ after earthquakes





In 2002, the 800-year-old minaret and its archaeological remains became the first site in Afghanistan to be added to the UNESCO World Heritage List.

This photo posted on May 22, 2019 and released by the Ghor District Information and Culture Department shows Afghan men working at a site near the Minaret of Jam following flood waters in Shahrak district of Ghor district. Agence France-Presse / Department of Information and Culture Gore

The Minaret of Jam, a UNESCO World Heritage monument in the central province of Ghor, was in desperate need of repair even before the earthquakes on January 17, 2022, but regional official Abdul Hai Zaim told AFP that the 65-meter (213-foot) temple had weakened. structure more.

“Some bricks have fallen and the minaret itself has leaned more,” Zaim, head of media and culture for Ghor, said late on January 19, 2022.

“If proper attention is not given, the minaret will likely collapse.”

The twin earthquakes on January 17, 2022 killed at least 22 people and destroyed hundreds of homes in western Badghis County, with tremors being felt across the country.

“Although an earthquake occurred a few days ago…there is currently no evidence to support the theory that the minaret has become fragile,” UNESCO said in a statement to AFP.

However, we have asked our acquaintances in Ghor Province to check it out.”

Built in the 12th century during the reign of Sultan Ghias al-Din, the Minaret of Jam has survived earthquakes, floods and harsh desert storms – and the years have taken their toll.

Built on an octagonal base, it has a double inner staircase and is elaborately designed. Its construction date is around 1190.

It is located in a rugged and inaccessible valley along the Silk River, off the tourist trail in Afghanistan even in the 1960s, when the country was a magnet for keen Western travelers.

UNESCO-backed archaeologists have previously attempted to repair the minaret, but its remote location – in the heart of the Taliban-controlled district even before they took power in August 2021 – means security has always been an issue.

UNESCO’s last mission to the site was in 2019, at which time they said it was not in danger of collapsing.

Last year, agency chief Audrey Azoulay called on the Taliban to help preserve Afghanistan’s cultural heritage, including the minaret.

Shortly before the end of their first rule in 2001, the Taliban destroyed two giant centuries-old Buddha statues carved on a cliff in Bamiyan, sparking global outrage.

They were promised a softer version of governance this time around, and Taliban fighters are now guarding what remains of the statues.

