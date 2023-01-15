LIVE HIGHLIGHTS: In Delhi tax policy case, CBI seizes Manish Sisodia’s computer from his office





Jan 14, 2023 at 10:34 PM IST

The CBI seizes Manish Sisodia’s computer

In the Delhi tax policy case, the CBI seized Manish Sisodia’s computer from his office.

Jan 14, 2023 09:16 PM IST

The former President of Brazil faces a Supreme Court investigation

Brazil’s Supreme Court has agreed to investigate former President Jair Bolsonaro for allegedly encouraging anti-democracy protests that ended with his supporters storming government buildings in Brasilia, Reuters reports.

Jan 14, 2023 at 08:50 PM IST

DMK temporarily suspends Shivaji Krishnamoorthy

DMK member Shivaji Krishnamurthy has been provisionally suspended for his remarks against the Tamil Nadu governor, reports news agency ANI.

Jan 14, 2023 at 08:30 PM IST

The foreign affairs minister is likely to visit Sri Lanka next week

S Jaishankar may visit next week to discuss debt restructuring, according to the island nation’s chief media department.

Jan 14, 2023 at 07:58 PM IST

Bharatiya Janata Party President Nada holds a virtual meeting with party MPs

JP Nadda held a meeting with the MPs of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha through video conferencing.

Jan 14, 2023 07:25 PM IST

‘I didn’t expect this from DMK’: Omar Abdullah on DMK Kashmir leader’s statement

‘Can go to Kashmir’ is not a threat we would expect from our friends at DMK: Omar Abdullah, Ex-Vice President, Jammu and Kashmir

Jan 14, 2023 at 07:00 PM IST

Pakistan bans social media influencers from entering the parliament building

The Pakistan National Assembly Secretariat bans YouTubers, TikTokers and other social media influencers from entering the Pakistan Parliament House campus: Dawn News

Jan 14, 2023 06:22 PM IST

2 He fears death in the Odisha stampede

Two people are feared dead and 10 seriously injured in the stampede that occurred at Makar Sankranti Mela on Padamba-Gopinathpur bridge in Cuttack district. More than 2 people were on the bridge.

Jan 14, 2023 06:13 PM IST

“BJP tries to punish Manish Sisodia”: Sanjay Singh of AAP

Manish Sisodia did not indulge in corruption. He’s doing a good job of providing education to a large number of students in Delhi and the BJP is trying to punish him for it: Sanjay Singh, AAP Rajya Sabha MP

Jan 14, 2023 at 05:36 PM IST

Dozens, including children, were seriously injured in a stampede in Odisha

More than 12 people including children were seriously injured due to stampede on Padamba-Gopinathpur T bridge in Cuttack district during Makar Sankranti Mela.

Jan 14, 2023 at 05:14 PM IST

A man pulls on the hood of a car in Rajouri Park in Delhi

# watch | A man was dragged on the hood of a car in Delhi’s Rajouri Park (12.01)

There was a road rage incident that led to the incident shown in the video. Case registered under IPC Section 279, 323, 341, 308. Accused identified, under questioning: Delhi Police

(Photos confirmed by police) pic.twitter.com/RdVGuU7QXL

— ANI (@ANI) January 14, 2023

The accident occurred on January 12. Case registered under IPC Section 279, 323, 341, 308. Accused identified, under questioning: Delhi Police

Jan 14, 2023 04:45 PM IST

Section 144 in Udaipur following the festivals

Prohibitions under section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure imposed in Udaipur district, Rajasthan until 31st January in the wake of Makar Sankranti and upcoming festivals: District Administration

Jan 14, 2023 04:08 PM IST

‘CBI is in my office, again’: Manish Sisodia on the issue of excise policy

Today again the CBI came to my office. Hello, they raided my house, they raided my office, they searched my treasury, they made searches even in my village, and nothing was found against me and will not be found because I did nothing wrong. She worked honestly to educate the children of Delhi.

— Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) January 14, 2023

“CBI is in office, again,” Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia tweeted, amid investigation over Delhi’s consumption tax policy issue.

January 14, 2023, 04:00 PM IST

An avalanche warning has been issued for J&K’s Kupwara

Avalanche warning issued at ‘significant danger’ level likely to occur above 2,000m from Kupwara district in next 24 hours: State Disaster Management Authority, Jammu and Kashmir (JKSDMA)

Jan 14, 2023 at 03:30 PM IST

4 killed in road accident in Kurukshetra Haryana

A Delhi boy has died after a car carrying 4 people on its way to Kullu Manali from Delhi got into an accident in Kurukshetra due to reckless driving. Driver escape. car tuning. The case and the actions to be taken must be registered by law: Gia Singh, Police Personnel

Jan 14, 2023 03:03 PM IST

Bodies of a married couple, two children have been found in Pune

The bodies of a couple, their 24-year-old son and 17-year-old daughter were found in their home in Keshav Nagar district of Mundhwa. The bodies were sent for an autopsy. It appears to be a case of suicide. Investigation is under way: Ajit Ladakh, P, Mundhwa Police Station, Pune

Jan 14, 2023 at 02:29 PM IST

‘Threat’ in Union Minister Nitin Gadkari’s office

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari’s office in Nagpur received two threatening calls at 11:30 am and 11:40 am. More investigations are underway: Nagpur Police

Jan 14, 2023 at 02:18 PM IST

Sonia Gandhi writing to wife of late Kong MP

Congress Parliamentary Party Chair Sonia Gandhi has written to Kamaljeet Kaur – wife of Congress MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary who died of a heart attack on Saturday morning during the Bharat Guddu Yatra.

Jan 14, 2023 at 01:49 PM IST

Rahul Gandhi visits the residence of late party deputy Santokh Singh Chaudhary

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi met the family of MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary and paid him his last respects in Jalandhar.

Jan 14, 2023 at 12:43 PM IST

Prime Minister Modi offers condolences on the death of the Congress deputy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed his condolences on the death of Congress Member Santokh Singh Chaudhary during the Bharat Jodhu Yatra on Saturday morning. We are saddened by the death of MP Shri Santokh Singh Chaudhary J. He will be remembered for his efforts in serving the people of Punjab. Condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti,” he tweeted.

Jan 14, 2023, 12:06 PM IST

Congress suspends Bharat Jodo Yatra after death of Nawab Jalandhar

After the sudden death of Congress MP from Jalandhar Santokh Singh Chowdhury, the ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra party suspended Saturday and canceled Rahul Gandhi’s press conference in Jalandhar scheduled for Sunday.

Jan 14, 2023 at 11:10 am IST

She demanded Urvi Javed investigate a complaint against her from BJP leader Chitra Wag

Television actress and social media influencer Urvi Javed has called for an investigation today in connection with a complaint against her by BJP leader Chitra Wag, Mumbai Police reports.

Jan 14, 2023 at 10:37 am IST

India records 179 covid cases in one day

India saw a one-day rise to 179 new coronavirus infections, while active cases fell to 2,227, according to data from the Federal Ministry of Health updated on Saturday.

Jan 14, 2023 09:36 AM IST

Jalandhar MP Santokh Chaudhary dies after suffering a heart attack during Bharat Guddu Yatra

Jalandhar MP Santokh Chaudhary died after suffering a heart attack during the Bharat Guddu Yatra. The march stopped.

Jan 14, 2023 09:01 AM Actual

Railways to operate its tourist train between Ayodhya and Janakpur in Nepal

The railways are set to run the Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train on a route linking the pilgrimage sites of Ayodhya in India and Janakpur in Nepal next month.

Jan 14, 2023 at 07:52 AM IST

Amit Shah will visit Telangana on January 28 under BJP’s Lok Sabha Pravas campaign.

To improve the party’s performance in weak constituencies in the upcoming 2024 general elections, Union Home Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Amit Shah will embark on a visit to Telangana on January 28 under the party’s Lok Sabha Pravas campaign, reports ANI.

Jan 14, 2023 06:46 AM IST

Brazil’s Supreme Court includes Bolsonaro on January 8 investigation into the riots

A Brazilian Supreme Court judge has allowed former President Jair Bolsonaro to be included in her investigation into who incited the January 8 riots in the country’s capital.

Jan 14, 2023 06:44 AM IST

Twitter offers free ads to brands that advertise on its platform: Report

Twitter Inc is offering free ads to brands that advertise on its platform, in a bid to entice brands to the social media platform, which saw its ad business plummet after the Elon Musk acquisition, Reuters reports, citing the Wall Street Journal.

Jan 14, 2023 06:11 AM IST

A magnitude 3.2 earthquake struck Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh

National Center of Seismology: A 3.2-magnitude earthquake struck 22 km east of Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh at 5:17 am today.

