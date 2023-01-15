the latest disaster of a plane crash in Nepal to strike a Himalayan country; Look at recent tragedies





Nepal, the Himalayan country, has been at the center of several tragedies in the past few years. On Sunday, a Yeti Airlines plane carrying 68 passengers and four crew members crashed in Pokhara. Sunday’s incident is just an addition to Nepal’s many problems in recent times. The mountainous nation is prone to natural disasters primarily due to the frequent changes in the weather. The country’s diverse geographic and climatic system makes it more vulnerable to natural disasters.

The latest flight crash in Nepal comes just months after the country was hit by a 6.6-magnitude earthquake in November 2022.

The many tragedies of this Himalayan country, LIST: 2023 Yeti Airlines Plane Crash in Nepali Pokhara:

A Nepalese airliner carrying 68 passengers and four crew from Kathmandu crashed in Pokhara on Sunday, January 15. The ANC ATR 72 of Yeti Airlines has crashed between the old airport and Pokhara International Airport. According to the airport authority, the Yeti Airlines flight that crashed in Pokhara, Nepal, was carrying 53 Nepali nationals, five Indians, four Russians, two Koreans, an Irishman, an Argentinian and a Frenchman.

The fatal plane crash is believed to be the deadliest in Nepal since 1992, when 167 people on board a Pakistan International Airlines plane perished when it crashed on approach to Kathmandu.

An earthquake hits Nepal

In just one week, Nepal in November 2022 felt earthquakes four times. Soon after, a 6.6 magnitude earthquake hits Nepal, claiming six lives on November 9, 2022.

Just three days later, the Himalayan country was hit by a 5.4-magnitude earthquake on November 12, 2022.

The Himalayan country was also hit by an earthquake measuring 4.2 on the Richter scale on November 15 last year.

Nepal floods 2022

Many died and many more are missing after floods and landslides hit western Nepal in October 2022. Hundreds of people have been displaced following floods in the neighboring country.

2022 Twin Otter plane crashes

Earlier in May 2022, a Canadian-made Twin Otter 9N-AET with 22 passengers on board crashed minutes after taking off from the tourist city of Pokhara. The plane was carrying four Indians, two Germans and 13 Nepalese passengers, along with three Nepalese crew when it crashed on May 29, 2022. The plane was operated by Nepalese Tara Air, a subsidiary of Yeti Airlines.

The American Bangla Airlines plane crash in 2018

An American Bangladesh Airlines-based plane has crashed near Kathmandu airport, killing at least 51 of the 71 passengers on board. In the aftermath of the accident, a commission set up to investigate the accident found that the aircraft may have crashed due to the pilot’s “confusion and lack of situational awareness”.

