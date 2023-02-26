Major earthquake may hit parts of Uttarakhand, Himachal at any time





Scientists warn that the entire Himalayan region is highly susceptible to earthquakes and the strong possibility of a major earthquake is always present.

The massive earthquake in Turkey and Syria has killed more than 47,000 people and displaced millions. It is heartbreaking to look at the pictures as people mourn their lost family, friends and homes. Such major events often raise the question of whether another earthquake awaits? Well, according to experts, Uttarakhand is vulnerable to such a major disaster at any time.

The Earth’s surface is made up of different plates that are constantly moving. Dr. N. Purnachandra Rao, chief scientist at NGRI, told news agency ANI that the Indian plate is moving about 5 cm annually, building up pressure along the Himalayas which increases the likelihood of a larger earthquake.

He added, “We have a strong network of 18 seismic stations in Uttarakhand. The area is referred to as the seismic gap between Himachal and the western part of Nepal including Uttarakhand and is prone to earthquakes that may occur at any time.”

Big earthquake in Uttarakhand

Speaking to TOI, Rao said that a “great earthquake” is inevitable in the Uttarakhand region as a lot of pressure builds up below the surface. However, he added, no one can predict the date or time of an earthquake.

The magnitude of the disaster may depend on several factors such as the geographical area, population, building quality, and others. Rao also mentioned that an earthquake similar in size to that in Turkey is likely to occur but the exact date and time cannot be predicted. Although the area is located above the so-called seismic gap, the underground area accumulates a lot of tension and can only be released by an earthquake, TOI reported.

Another earthquake in the Himalayas?

Last year, scientists said there was a strong possibility of a major earthquake in the Himalayan region. According to a report by news agency PTI, a geophysicist at the Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology, Ajay Paul, said that the Himalayas appeared as a result of a collision between the Indo-Eurasian plates.

Because of the constant pressure of the Eurasian plate against the Indian plate, Paul said, the tense energy that has accumulated beneath it releases itself from time to time in the form of earthquakes.

“The occurrence of earthquakes due to the accumulation of stressful energy under the Himalayas is a relentless natural process. The entire Himalayan region is highly vulnerable to tremors and there is a strong possibility of a major earthquake,” Paul said.

You must be ready for earthquakes

In the aftermath of the recent earthquake, Paul also stressed the need for better preparation to minimize damage to life and property. Constructions must be earthquake-resistant, and people must be aware of what can be done with preparations before earthquakes, at the time they happen and after they happen, Paul said.

Mock exercises should be conducted at least once a year, he said, adding that if these things are done, the damage caused by the earthquake can be reduced by 99.99 percent.

Source – India.com – Agencies

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.adaderana.lk/news/88665/major-earthquake-may-jolt-parts-of-uttarakhand-himachal-anytime

