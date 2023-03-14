1124 buildings in northeastern Israel could collapse due to an earthquake





(March 14, 2023/JNS) Ninety-three percent of all buildings awaiting reinforcements in cities in northeastern Israel could collapse if an earthquake strikes with sufficient strength, according to an Israeli government report released Tuesday.

Government ministries and municipal authorities did not do enough to prepare for an earthquake scenario in the five cities of Beit She’an, Tiberias, Safed, Kiryat Shmona and Hazor Hagalilit, according to the state comptroller’s report.

Although the Ministry of Construction and Housing has budgeted for building reinforcement, only 84 (7%) of the 1,208 buildings requiring reinforcement have undergone this process.

The report stated that “at this rate it would take decades to complete the reinforcement of all residential buildings” as there was an “immediate and tangible risk” that they could collapse if an earthquake of sufficient strength struck.

Regarding access to the respective towns in the event of an earthquake, three of the four bridges leading to Beit She’an are expected to collapse. The municipalities of Tiberias, Safed, Kiryat Shmona, and Hazor Hagalilit agreed to remove it as well.

Subscribe to the JNS Daily Syndicate via email and never miss the most important news

Israel has scrambled to improve its earthquake preparedness in the wake of the quakes that hit Turkey and Syria on Feb. 6, which, along with hundreds of aftershocks, killed an estimated 48,440 people in the first and 7,250 in the second, in what the World Health Organization called the world’s worst natural disaster. area a century ago.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu directed National Security Council Chairman Tzachi Hanegbi to “update and repeat the steps we need to take.”

The Knesset’s Internal Affairs and Environment Committee called an emergency meeting, and State Comptroller Matanyahu Engelman urged the government not to delay, saying the wave of deadly earthquakes in the area should be taken as a warning.

Experts stressed that Israel’s preparation for the earthquake is insufficient. A 2018 report by the former comptroller estimated that a major earthquake could result in 7,000 casualties and leave 170,000 people homeless. A report from last year found that 600,000 buildings in the country did not meet earthquake resistance standards.

Israel lies along the Great Rift Valley, an active geological fault line that presents several significant risks to the area, including frequent small earthquakes and the potential for more serious seismic events.

Israel has had a long history of earthquakes, with a major earthquake occurring approximately every 100 years. The last major earthquake to hit the country was in 1927. This quake, with a magnitude of 6.2, claimed 284 lives and injured 940 others. The epicenter of the earthquake was in the northern Dead Sea region. Extensive damage was caused to Jerusalem, Jericho, Ramleh, Tiberias and Nablus.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.jns.org/1124-buildings-in-northeast-israel-could-collapse-in-earthquake/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos