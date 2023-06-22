



Gul Simru and children from Darushavaka School

While Cymru continued its qualifying campaign for UEFA Euro 2024 in Turkey, the Gôl Cymru charity for fans is back in business again.

50,000 people have died and hundreds of thousands of children have been displaced from their homes and left without basic services in the aftermath of the earthquake that struck Turkey in February.

With Wales facing Turkey in Samsun on Monday, generous fans have donated £1,000 to the Darushavaka earthquake support campaign.

The campaign was created specifically to support children who were victims of the earthquake. Darushavaka Schools was originally founded in 1873 and provides education from fifth grade to high school graduation for gifted but financially disadvantaged children of deceased parents.

Students receive a high-quality education along with an extensive foreign language curriculum. Students grow as individuals with social and cultural knowledge. These schools and opportunities are especially important for children who lost their families and homes in the earthquake.

Children from Darushavaka School

Mike King of the British Embassy said: “It is still difficult to comprehend the sheer scale of devastation caused by the earthquakes that struck Turkey and Syria in February. So I wanted to thank Gul Simru! and the Welsh fans for their kind support of Darüşşafaka’s earthquake support campaign. He will make a real difference, helping to Support children and families who really need it.

Elaine Thomas, who represents Gôl Cymru, added, “We have all seen the heartbreaking images of the earthquake with a sense of helplessness. Gôl Cymru is really pleased to be able to offer some support to the children affected by this terrible event. We hope some of them will be able to resume their education and move on with their lives.” at their new schools. Thanks again to all the Cymru fans for making this donation possible.”

Gôl Cymru supports children’s charities wherever the national team plays. It was founded in Azerbaijan in 2002 by fans who wanted to “make a difference”. To date, it has supported children’s organizations in more than 50 countries.

