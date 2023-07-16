Tsunami fears subside after a 7.2 magnitude earthquake off the Alaska Peninsula





By Anchorage Daily News

Updated: 3 hours ago Posted: 10 hours ago

A 7.2-magnitude earthquake struck at 10:48 p.m. on Saturday, July 15, 2023, with an epicenter 65 miles south of Sand Point and triggered a tsunami warning that was later downgraded to a warning. (Screenshot from the Alaska Earthquake Center website)

Update: This story has been updated with a new article: A 7.2 earthquake off the Alaska Peninsula triggers a short tsunami warning, sending some residents to higher ground

• • •

Update, 12:55 a.m. Sunday: The tsunami warning issued following Saturday’s magnitude 7.2 earthquake off the Alaskan Peninsula has now been rescinded.

The National Tsunami Warning Center said in an update that some locations may see small changes in sea level and local officials will determine if people can reoccupy risk areas, but the tsunami is no longer a threat.

Update, 12:30 a.m. Sunday: A tsunami warning issued in the wake of a powerful earthquake off the Alaska Peninsula Saturday night has been downgraded to Warning.

The warning remained in effect from Chignik Bay off the Alaskan Peninsula to Unimak Pass. The initial warning originally applied to a wide swath of coast from the Aleutians to the mouth of Cook Inlet.

The National Weather Service said Kodiak Island and the Kenai Peninsula are not expected to experience the effects of a tsunami warning.

🌊 Tsunami warning reduced. Tsunami Advisor in effect for coastal Alaska from Chinic Bay to Unimac Pass.

Kodiak Island and the Kenai Peninsula are not expected to experience impacts.

Strong currents or waves are expected in places where a tsunami alert is in effect. pic.twitter.com/cwpgIb1zVy

— NWS Anchorage (@NWSAnchorage) July 16, 2023

Seismologists have also revised the magnitude of the earthquake from 7.4 to 7.2 after the earthquake review.

Original story:

A 7.4-magnitude earthquake off the Alaska Peninsula Saturday night triggered a tsunami warning for a wide swath of the Alaskan coast from the Aleutian to the mouth of Cook Inlet.

The epicenter, at 10:48 p.m., was located 65 miles south of Sand Point and occurred at a depth of 3.8 miles, according to the Alaska Earthquake Center.

The M7.2 earthquake occurred late Saturday night in the same area as many other magnitude 7 earthquakes in the past few years. Shumagin Gap is not quiet anymore! https://t.co/JLQv791xfC

– Alaska Earthquake Center (@AKearthquake) July 16, 2023

A tsunami warning has been issued from Unimac Pass in the eastern Aleutian to Kennedy Inlet at the mouth of Cook Inlet off the Kenai Peninsula. Affected areas include Kodiak Island, the southern Kenai Peninsula and the Alaskan Peninsula.

The Cook Inlet communities, from Homer to Anchorage, were not under a tsunami warning, according to the National Weather Service and Kenai Peninsula emergency and fire information.

A tsunami warning has been issued for coastal Alaska, from Kennedy Inlet to Unimac Pass

Significant flooding is possible or has already occurred. Move inside to higher ground.

Estimated tsunami start times: Sand Point 12:10AMKodiak 12:35AMCold Bay 1:35AM pic.twitter.com/NwWZp6LGkt

— NWS Anchorage (@NWSAnchorage) July 16, 2023

As in previous tsunami warnings for coastal Alaska, many people in the Anchorage area received tsunami warning phone alerts even though authorities said there was no danger.

The quake was felt in the Aleutian region and Alaska Peninsula as well as in the Cook Inlet region, according to the epicenter.

