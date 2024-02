Los Angeles earthquake: A 4.6 magnitude earthquake hits Southern California

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A 4.6-magnitude earthquake struck the Southern California coast near Malibu on Friday and was widely felt in the Los Angeles area, shaking windows and shelves but no reports of major damage or injuries.

The epicenter was in the rugged Santa Monica Mountains, about 35 miles (56 kilometers) west of downtown Los Angeles. The range rises steeply from the coast, and the homes closest to the epicenter are located on a narrow strip of development along the shore or scattered in hills and valleys. The quake occurred at 1:47 p.m. at a depth of about 8 miles (13 kilometers), according to the US Geological Survey.

It was felt from the Malibu coast north to Bakersfield, south to San Diego and east to downtown Los Angeles. Some people said they felt the earthquake as a tremor, while others described it as a swaying motion.

Anthony Valdez, an associate at the Surfing Cowboys store in Malibu, said the quake shook so long and hard that he wondered if it would grow into a large store. So he hurried to the street.

“I work in a store where surfboards hang from the ceiling, so I'm not going to get out of the surfboard that's lapping at the top of my head. I'd rather run out,” he said.

Seismologist Lucy Jones said the quake was not related to a 5.7-magnitude shock that struck the Big Island of Hawaii on Friday.

Jones said the strength of the quake was not of such intensity that it would cause damage to be expected.

“It's kind of normal operation for a country that suffers from earthquakes,” Jones said.

About 91,000 people received alerts from the MyShake app, according to the California Office of Emergency Services.

Elizabeth Ackerman was working from home in her family's apartment in the San Fernando Valley when the quake struck.

The communications specialist was editing some magazines when she felt “a sharp jolt, like the jolt of a roller coaster at the start of a ride,” she wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

She told The Associated Press in a phone interview that the couch felt like it was moving underneath her, as window curtains rattled and her 14-year-old son's birthday banner on the wall swung. She dove under her dining table just in case the shaking continued.

And at Broad Street Oyster Co. In Malibu, Anthony Benavidez said everyone froze for a few seconds when the ground started moving.

“It was a good shake,” he said. “It wasn't too bad. We were just making sure nothing fell off the shelves.”

The US National Tsunami Warning Center stated that no tsunami had occurred.

Friday marks the 53rd anniversary of the 1971 6.6 magnitude San Fernando earthquake in Southern California. Also known as the Sylmar earthquake, it killed 64 people and caused more than $500 million in damage.

