Earthquake hits northwest of Malibu in Santa Monica Mountains: Here's everything you need to know





A 4.6-magnitude earthquake rocked Southern California on Friday, sending tremors from the coast into the interior, causing widespread tremors and triggering memories of past seismic events.

Earthquake and aftershocks

The quake occurred just before 2 p.m., about 7 miles northwest of Malibu in the Santa Monica Mountains. Following the initial quake, more than a dozen aftershocks, including those of magnitude 3.0 and 2.7, were reported within an hour in the same vicinity.

Seismologist Dr Lucy Jones described the sequence of aftershocks as “powerful”, but stressed that the likelihood of a larger seismic event diminishing over time.

Impact and response

The shaking was felt in the greater Los Angeles area, potentially affecting up to 12 million people. Reports of tremors came from coastal areas such as Los Angeles, Orange and Ventura counties, and extended inland to areas such as the San Fernando Valley, downtown Los Angeles, Riverside, Irvine and Anaheim. Even parts of northern San Diego County saw weak to light shaking.

Despite the strength of the earthquake, there were no immediate reports of serious damage. Standard procedure was followed, with the Los Angeles Fire Department conducting a damage survey to assess any potential impacts.

Fault lines and historical context

The quake likely occurred along the Malibu Coast Fault, which crosses the Santa Monica Mountains near communities such as Pacific Palisades, Westwood, Beverly Hills and Santa Monica. This fault line, along with others in the region, underscores Southern California's vulnerability to seismic activity.

Coincidentally, the quake occurred on the same date as the deadly 1971 San Fernando earthquake, a magnitude 6.5 earthquake, which resulted in numerous deaths and extensive property damage. This historic event serves as a reminder of the region's seismic vulnerability and the importance of preparedness.

Unrelated seismic activity in Hawaii

In addition to the Southern California quake, a 5.7-magnitude earthquake struck Hawaii's Big Island, causing tremors that were felt on Oahu 200 miles away, including Honolulu. However, this event had nothing to do with the seismic activity experienced in Southern California.

While Friday's earthquake served as a stark reminder of seismic activity in Southern California, it demonstrated once again that rapid response measures and ongoing monitoring efforts are still necessary to ensure the safety and resiliency of communities in earthquake-prone areas.

Read also: Japan earthquake: Jr. NTR 'feels deeply shocked'; SS Rajamouli expresses that homeland holds a special place in his heart

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pinkvilla.com/trending/world/earthquake-strikes-northwest-of-malibu-in-santa-monica-mountains-heres-all-you-need-to-know-1277954 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos