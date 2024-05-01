Men's tennis is eligible for the program's first trip to the NAIA National Tournament





KANSAS CITY, Mo. [Bracket] The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) has officially announced the 24-team field for the 72-team field.NL Annual NAIA Men's Tennis National Championship. The event will be held for the 20th consecutive year at the Mobile Tennis Center in Mobile, Ala., May 14-18. (the 2020 event was canceled due to COVID-19). The field consists of 15 automatic berths, including one guest berth, and nine at-large selections. Automatic qualification is primarily given to champions of conference tournaments and unaffiliated group tournaments. For the seventh year in a row, the at-large teams were determined by the NAIA Tennis National Selection Committee (NSC). The NSC consists of coaches and administrators from all over the country. The committee judged teams on various criteria throughout the year. Mobile (Ala.) received the host berth. Ottawa University qualified for its first trip to the NAIA National Tournament with a second-place finish in the KCAC Tournament. The Braves have an overall record of 14-8 and finished the regular season with an 8-3 mark and placed third. Ottawa upset the no. 2 seed, Bethel College, in the semifinals of the KCAC Tournament to earn its trip to the NAIA National Tournament. Georgia Gwinnett took the top spot in 2024 and is ranked as the nation's No. 1 team in the NAIA Men's Tennis Coaches' Top 25 polls for each rating period of the 2023-2024 season. The Grizzlies were the preseason No. 1 seed in August and have remained on top thanks in large part to their undefeated 14-0 season. Tennessee Wesleyan checked in at No. 2 as the only team with one loss in the field (19-0) Georgia Gwinnett is aiming for his 10e-consecutive national title in 2024. The Grizzlies are a perfect 36-0 all-time in the national tournament and lead all active NAIA programs in national championship titles with nine. The team from Lawrenceville, Georgia, is the only undefeated team in the field and the only one with a national championship in its history. Lindsey Wilson's Blue Raiders (Ky.) have the most tournament appearances in the field with 21. Keizer (Fla.) (17), Mobile (Ala.) (16), Xavier (La.) (15), William Carey ( Miss.) (13), Northwestern Ohio (11), Union (Ky.) (10) and Georgia Gwinnett (10) are the only other schools in the field with 10 or more appearances. The Southern States Athletic Conference leads all conferences and non-affiliates with the most schools in the field with four. The Sun Conference, Mid-South Conference and Appalachian Athletic Conferences have the next highest total at three. 19 of the 24 teams in the field will return from 2023. Three teams will make their first appearance in the NAIA Men's Tennis National Championship. Dillard (La.), Morningside (Iowa) and Ottawa (Kan.) will make their first appearance in the national championship. For more information about the 2024 NAIA Men's Tennis National Championship, click HERE! Institution Qualification method Record from 2023-2024 Last time Performances Championship record Titles Coastal Georgia On a large scale 8-8 2023 8 6-7 0 Cumberland (Tenn.) Champion of the Mid-South tournament 12-11 2023 9 6-8 0 Cumberlands (Ky.) On a large scale 17-6 2023 7 5-6 0 Dillard (La.) On a large scale 13-4 N/A 1 0-0 0 Georgia Gwinnett On a large scale 14-0 2023 10 36-0 9 Grace (Ind.) Crossroads Tournament Champion 21-5 2023 3 1-2 0 Holy Cross (Ind.) Chicagoland Tournament Champion 12-3 2023 2 0-1 0 Emperor (Fla.) The Sun Tournament Champion 19-2 2023 17 20-16 0 Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) On a large scale 14-5 2023 21 18-20 0 McPherson (can.) KCAC Tournament Champion 16-4 2023 9 3-8 0 State of Central Georgia SSAC Tournament Champion 15-4 2023 7 7-6 0 Mobile (Ala.) Host mooring 17-3 2023 16 3-15 0 Morningside (Iowa) GPAC Tournament Champion 18-4 N/A 1 0-0 0 Northwest Ohio WHAC Tournament Champion 18-2 2023 11 11-10 0 Oakland City (Ind.) River States tournament champion 14-6 2023 3 1-2 0 Ottawa (can.) Second place in the KCAC tournament 14-8 N/A 1 0-0 0 Reinhardt (G.) On a large scale 16-3 2022 8 6-7 0 Southeast (Fla.) On a large scale 18-6 2023 4 2-3 0 Tennessee Wesleyan Appalachian tournament champion 19-1 2023 8 8-7 0 Union (Ky.) On a large scale 12-11 2022 10 11-9 0 Westcliff (Calif.) GSAC Tournament Champion 13-8 2023 2 2-1 0 William Carey (Mrs.) On a large scale 14-2 2023 13 10-12 0 William Woods (Mo.) Unaffiliated AMC/Heart/SAC Tournament Champion 17-5 2023 7 5-6 0 Xavier (La.) Unaffiliated CCC/GCAC/RRAC Tournament Champion 14-10 2023 15 20-14 0

