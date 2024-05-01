Videos are automatically populated by an affiliate partner. This site has no control over the videos that appear above.

The Nashville Kats of the Arena Football League are reporting that the San Francisco 49ers are calling up Cade Brewer. The social media post announcing the move is unclear on whether the 49ers will sign the former Texas Longhorns tight end or bring him in for a tryout. Based on the wording, it's most likely the latter.

San Francisco is expected to hold a rookie minicamp late next week.

Brewer (6-4, 230) played five seasons for the Longhorns, catching 59 passes for 611 yards with eight touchdowns during his collegiate career. He had a career-best 22 catches for 184 yards and three scores in his final season at Texas, earning All-Big 12 honorable mention honors.

In his lone game with the Kats, Brewer hauled in three catches for a team-high 58 yards, a long of 31 yards, and averaged 19.3 yards per catch.

'This is exactly what we want for our Kats players' Kats coach Dean Cokinos said. “Of course we will miss Cade as a person and as a player. But through our evaluation processes for all of our players, we want to identify players with high ceilings who are also involved in our community.”

In 2022, Brewer got an opportunity with the Seattle Seahawks and signed with the team after going undrafted. He caught three passes for 17 yards in two preseason games with Seattle.