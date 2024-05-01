Videos are automatically populated by an affiliate partner. This site has no control over the videos that appear above. The Nashville Kats of the Arena Football League are reporting that the San Francisco 49ers are calling up Cade Brewer. The social media post announcing the move is unclear on whether the 49ers will sign the former Texas Longhorns tight end or bring him in for a tryout. Based on the wording, it's most likely the latter. San Francisco is expected to hold a rookie minicamp late next week. Join us in celebrating Cade Brewer being drafted to the San Francisco 49ers! Good luck, Cade, we're all rooting for you! pic.twitter.com/fvubvvw5l9 — Nashville Kats (@NashvilleKatsFB) April 30, 2024 Brewer (6-4, 230) played five seasons for the Longhorns, catching 59 passes for 611 yards with eight touchdowns during his collegiate career. He had a career-best 22 catches for 184 yards and three scores in his final season at Texas, earning All-Big 12 honorable mention honors. In his lone game with the Kats, Brewer hauled in three catches for a team-high 58 yards, a long of 31 yards, and averaged 19.3 yards per catch. 'This is exactly what we want for our Kats players' Kats coach Dean Cokinos said. “Of course we will miss Cade as a person and as a player. But through our evaluation processes for all of our players, we want to identify players with high ceilings who are also involved in our community.” In 2022, Brewer got an opportunity with the Seattle Seahawks and signed with the team after going undrafted. He caught three passes for 17 yards in two preseason games with Seattle.

Nobody is perfect. Have you discovered an error in this article?

Report it.





Facebook comments

Please do not use the comments to inform us of errors in the article. Editors may not see it. Report errors here instead.

More San Francisco 49ers news

Ricky Pearsall discusses being drafted by the 49ers

New San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Ricky Pearsall spoke to reporters after being selected with the No. 31 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Here's everything he had to say. Transcript provided by San Francisco 49ers communications staff. Did you have any idea the 49ers were interested enough in you to take you in the first round? What were your interactions with them leading up to this? “I think the only time I've really met them was at the Senior Bowl, when you're doing these little speed dating meetings. So that's really the only time I've really been able to talk to them. But on that note , I didn't really have many conversations and contact with them. My agent tried to contact them leading up to that.

Renardo Green and Dominick Puni discuss their call-ups to the 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers' two selections from day two of the 2024 NFL Draft spoke to reporters after each pick was made. Here's everything they had to say. Transcripts provided by San Francisco 49ers communications staff. CB Renardo Green Did you have much contact with the 49ers coming into this draft? “Not much, but I spoke to the DB coach [Daniel Bullocks]. He had very good words. He never said they were coming to get me or anything, but we talked on the phone. The kind of behavior he exuded and the words he used – he kept things real. He let me know some things about myself as a player, things he knew I was capable of and saw my potential. But I didn't think so

Malik Mustapha, Isaac Guerendo, Jacob Cowing, Jarrett Kingston and Tatum Bethune discuss their drafting by the 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers' five selections from Day 3 of the 2024 NFL Draft spoke to reporters after each pick was made. Here's everything they had to say. Transcripts provided by San Francisco 49ers communications staff. S Malik Mustapha I was wondering about your interaction with the 49ers heading into the draft. Have you met them? Did you visit or something like that? “Yes, I had my only formal meeting with them at the combine. It was great to meet, [President of Football Operations and

49ers WR Deebo Samuel safe from being traded…for now

Rumors were swirling leading up to the NFL Draft, and even throughout the first round. Would the San Francisco 49ers trade away one of their star wide receivers, Deebo Samuel or Brandon Aiyuk? I never felt like they would trade either of them. Not because I have any inside information, but because it never made sense. When you’ve come so close to winning a Super Bowl, shouldn’t you bring everyone back and give it another shot?

The week leading up to the draft was interesting. The reports from Mike Silver alone kept things interesting. Earlier in the week, the San Francisco Chronicle columnist reported that Samuel had been assured he wasn’t being traded. Later, Silver changed his tune, suggesting Samuel very well could be moved. Then after the 49ers drafted Florida WR Ricky