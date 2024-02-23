Wajima paint artist rescues cats separated from their owners in the Noto earthquake





Yomiuri Shimbunkohei Kirimoto, a paint artist in Wajima, Ishikawa Prefecture, cares for a cat in a shipping container house in the city.

The Noto Peninsula earthquake on January 1 affected not only people but also domestic cats, many of which were separated from their owners in the aftermath of the disaster. Kohei Kirimoto, a lacquer artist in Wajima, Ishikawa Prefecture, takes in such cats to help them reunite with their owners.

Kirimoto, whose cats were lost in the disaster, is working tirelessly to return as many cats as possible to their owners.

One day, on the outskirts of Wajima, he was setting a cage trap under a destroyed house. “I heard there are still 15 cats in this area,” he said. “Domestic cats cannot live without humans.”

He was out with his wife Muni, his parents as well as his younger brother and his wife to visit the shrine in the New Year when the deadly earthquake struck the city. He discovered on television that the Asaichi-dori morning market street, where his house was located, had caught fire. He prayed for his three cats at home, saying to himself: “I hope they survive somehow.”

However, Kirimoto's house burned down. The couple searched for their pets while taking refuge in his father's nearby workshop, which escaped the fire unharmed. Shortly after, they found Jura, their 3-year-old cat, dead nearby. They also found what appeared to be the remains of their 7-month-old cat, Haku O-san, in the charred ruins of their home.

After posting about such everyday matters on social media, those who had also lost their cats contacted him and began searching for them together.

They set traps in places where cats are likely to pass by. When they are captured, Kirimoto takes them to the shipping container house of his father's workshop. He then posts pictures of the cats on social media and confirms that they are owned by those who claim to be their owners.

Because the number of cats he can care for is limited, he sends those whose owners have not shown up after a while to an animal welfare organization outside the city for care.

With the help of his peers, Kirimoto had raised 61 cats as of Monday. Of those rescued, 40 were reunited with their owners. Recently, a cat was finally returned to its owner after being rescued more than a month ago.

Kirimoto says he has not given up hope.

“It's devastating for owners to be separated from people who have always been with them,” he said. “I would like to find my favorite cat as quickly as possible and reunite it with its owners.”

