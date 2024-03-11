Today in History: March 11, Massive Earthquake and Tsunami in Japan Kill Nearly 20,000 | News





Today in history

Today is Monday, March 11, the 71st day of 2024. There are 295 days left in the year.

The most important things that happened today in history:

On March 11, 2011, a 9.0-magnitude earthquake and resulting tsunami struck the northeastern coast of Japan, killing nearly 20,000 people and causing severe damage to the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant.

On this date:

In 1862, during the Civil War, President Abraham Lincoln dismissed General George P. McClellan was removed from the position of commander-in-chief of the Union armies, leaving him in command of the Army of the Potomac, a position which McClellan also ended up losing.

In 1918, what were believed to be the first confirmed cases of a deadly global influenza pandemic were reported among U.S. Army soldiers stationed at Fort Riley, Kansas; 46 soldiers will die. (The worldwide influenza outbreak has claimed an estimated 20 to 40 million lives.)

In 1941, President Franklin Roosevelt signed the Lend-Lease Act, providing war supplies to countries fighting the Axis.

In 1942, as Japanese forces continued their advance in the Pacific during World War II, US General Douglas MacArthur left the Philippines for Australia, where he vowed on March 20, “I will come back” – a promise he kept more than 21/in. 2 years later.

In 1954, the US Army charged Senator Joseph R. McCarthy, Republican of Wisconsin, and his subcommittee's chief counsel, Roy Cohn, lobbied for preferential treatment for the soldier. J. David Sheen, former counsel to the subcommittee. (The confrontation culminated in the famous Senate Army-McCarthy hearings.)

In 1985, Michael S. was chosen. Gorbachev to succeed the late Konstantin Yu. Chernenko as General Secretary of the Soviet Communist Party.

In 1997, Paul McCartney was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II.

In 2002, two columns of light rose skyward from Ground Zero in New York as a makeshift memorial to the victims of the September 11 attacks six months earlier.

In 2004, ten bombs exploded in quick succession across the railway network in Madrid, Spain, killing 191 people in an attack linked to militants inspired by Al Qaeda.

In 2006, former Serbian leader Slobodan Milošević was found dead of a heart attack in his prison cell in the Netherlands, abruptly ending a four-year UN trial for war crimes; He was 64 years old.

In 2010, the federal appeals court in San Francisco upheld the use of the phrase “under God” in the Pledge of Allegiance and “in God We Trust” on U.S. currency.

In 2012, U.S. Army Sgt. Robert Bales shot and killed 16 Afghan villagers – most of them women and children – as they slept; Bales later pleaded guilty and was sentenced to life in prison without parole.

In 2013, former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick (D) was convicted of a wide range of crimes, including racketeering conspiracy (he was later sentenced to 28 years in prison).

In 2018, China's lawmakers abolished presidential term limits that had been in place for more than 35 years, opening the possibility of Xi Jinping taking power for life.

In 2020, the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. Former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein was sentenced in New York to 23 years in prison for rape and sexual assault.

In 2021, President Joe Biden signed a $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package, which he said would help defeat the virus and return the economy to health; Americans will receive up to $1,400 in direct payments, along with extended unemployment benefits.

In 2022, Russia expanded its offensive in Ukraine, striking airports in the west and a major industrial city in the east, while a massive armored column that had been parked for more than a week outside Kiev began moving again.

Birthdays today: Media mogul Rupert Murdoch turns 93. And former ABC News correspondent Sam Donaldson turns 90. And musician Flaco Jimenez (FLAH'-koh hee-MEH'-nez) is 85 years old. Actress Tricia O'Neill is 79 years old. Actor Mark Metcalfe is 78 years old. Rock singer and musician Mark Stein (Vanilla Fudge) is 77, singer Bobby McFerrin is 74, film director Jerry Zucker is 74, singer Sheryl Lynn is 73, actress Susan Richardson is 72, and record executive Jimmy Iovine (eye-VEEN') is 71. Singer Nina Hagen is 69 years old. And country singer Jimmy Fortune (The Statler Brothers) is 69 years old. Actor Elias Koteas (ee-LY'-uhs koh-TAY'-uhs) is 63 years old. Actor and director Peter Berg is 62 years old. Singer Mary Gauthier (GOH'-shay) is 62 years old, actor Jeffrey Nordling is 62 years old, actor Alex Kingston is 61 years old, actor Wallace Langham is 59 years old, former U.S. Representative Jesse Jackson Jr., Democrat of Illinois, is 59 years old, and actor John Barrowman is 57 years old. General. Singer Lisa Loeb is 56 years old, neo-soul musician Al Gamble (St. Paul & the Broken Bones) is 55 years old, singer Pete Drooge is 55 years old, actor Terrence Howard is 55 years old, and rock musician Rami Jaffe is 55 years old, and actor Johnny Knoxville is 53 years old. Rock singers and musicians Benjy and Joel Madden (Good Charlotte; The Madden Brothers) are 45 years old, actor David Anders is 43 years old, singer Letoya Lockett is 43 years old, actress Tora Birch is 42 years old, and TV personality Melissa is 43 years old. Rycroft is 41 years old, actor Rob Brown is 40 years old, and actress Jodie Comer is 31 years old.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.tribdem.com/news/today-in-history-march-11-massive-earthquake-and-tsunami-in-japan-kill-nearly-20-000/article_621be6bd-3baf-548c-9915-7753351508ff.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos