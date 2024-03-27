SunLive – Uncommon Style: Earthquake activity at Mount Ruapehu





Each earthquake consists of about 10 minutes of ground shaking, and consists of a number of similar sub-events.

“While we are able to pinpoint the location of some larger examples, the small size and style of activity means that our locations, especially depth, are completely uncertain.

“However, since they are only recorded by monitoring stations at the top of the volcano, we expect that they originate near the volcano's summit area a few kilometers below the surface.”

Since earthquakes usually last no more than 10 minutes, they do not constitute a volcanic tremor, and this remains low.

The earthquakes are also quite different in appearance from the volcanic tremor traditionally seen at Ruapehu.

“Although earthquakes are something new at Ruapehu, and we are working to understand the details of the processes that drive them, they are not thought to pose any concerns about volcanic activity,” GeoNet says.

“Other parameters monitored showed no recent changes. The temperature of Te Wai A Mo (Crater Lake) is now relatively stable at around 24°C. Recent observations of the lake have not detected anything unusual. Gas emissions from Ruapehu remain moderate. The tremor Low volcanism.

“Monitoring indicators remain consistent with a low level of volcanic activity. As a result, the Volcanic Alert Level remains at 1. The aviation color code remains green.

“Mount Ruapehu is an active volcano and has the potential to erupt with little or no warning when in a state of minor volcanic unrest.”

The Volcanic Alert Level reflects the current level of volcanic unrest.

The volcanic alert level should not be used to predict future activity.

Volcanic Alert Level 1 indicates that the main hazards are those expected during volcanic unrest: volcanic steam and gas discharge, earthquakes, landslides, and hydrothermal activity.

While Volcanic Alert Level 1 is mostly associated with environmental hazards, the potential for eruption hazards also exists and eruptions can still occur with little or no warning.

Volcanic Alert Levels 3, 4 and 5 are reserved for volcanic eruptions with varying impact distances.

For information on accessing the Mt Ruapehu area, please visit the Department of Conservation's website on volcanic hazards in Tongariro National Park and follow the DOC Tongariro Facebook page for further updates.

For information on responding to volcanic activity, there are guidelines from the National Emergency Management Agency.

GNS Science and its National Geological Hazards Monitoring Center continue to closely monitor Mount Ruapehu for further changes.

