Unusual seismic activity has been discovered at Mount Ruapehu





Scientists are investigating what caused an unusual series of small earthquakes on Mount Ruapehu.

An unusual pattern of small earthquakes has been detected on Mount Ruapehu since mid-February, according to a volcanic activity bulletin issued by GNS Science today.

Stephen Sherborne, a volcanologist on duty, said the quakes were something new on Mount Ruapehu, but were not a cause for concern about volcanic activity.

Each quake brought less than 10 minutes of ground shaking, he said, and visually did not look like the volcanic tremor traditionally seen at the site.

“We've seen these small, somewhat unusual earthquakes, but the rest of the parameters we're monitoring are either low or normal. So we're pretty comfortable with what's going on at the moment,” he told Checkpoint Today.

Mount Ruapehu will remain at its lowest volcanic alert level and its aviation color code will remain green – indicating that the volcano is in a normal, non-eruptive state.

GNS Science was unable to determine the location and depth of the quakes due to their small size and mode of activity, Sherburne said.

The crater lake showed no signs of warming, and no sulfur dioxide gas was detected.

“The tremors are not very severe at all, and sometimes we have trouble seeing them with our instruments, so no one there will feel them,” he told Checkpoint.

“Can I do a sound effect? ​​Because it's really hard to describe. So it's 'brrrrrrr'… and it goes on for 10 minutes.”

GNS speculated that the earthquakes originated near the volcano's summit area, kilometers deep below the surface, as they were only recorded by monitoring stations at the top of the volcano.

“It's a low level, you know, repetitive kind of constant vibration. There's probably a lot of little bugs that move repeatedly for five or 10 minutes, but because we've never seen them before and we're just starting to look at them, to be honest, we're not sure.” Exactly who caused them…

“Maybe there's little faults moving around frequently. The other fault is maybe there's some steam pressure or something flowing through a little crack or something like that. They're the kinds of things we suggest happen often, but of course they're underground and not, you know “It can't really be seen.”

It will take more seismic activity for GNS to become concerned.

“[In] In 2022, we had a lot of what we call shaking shakes that lasted for days and days, weeks and weeks, and that was the highest in 20 or 30 years. To be honest, I thought we were going to have an eruption but nothing happened, the volcano stopped and everything went back to normal.

“If the lake gets really hot — when I say that, I mean maybe 50 degrees Celsius, which it got close to before the 1995 eruption — those kinds of things, or lots and lots of sulfur dioxide gas will come out of the lake.” Magma. None of the ones we see at the moment…

“We are monitoring it and will let anyone know if it changes.”

