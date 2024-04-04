Taiwan Earthquake Updates: 7.7-magnitude earthquake hits Taipei; Four dead, hundreds trapped





A 7.7-magnitude earthquake struck the eastern coast of Taiwan on Wednesday. Although tsunami warnings declined, four people were killed and 50 injured in the accident. At the same time, many buildings were damaged, and train and flight services were suspended.

The earthquake was also felt by residents of Shanghai and several provinces along the southeastern coast of China and in southern Japan. Taiwan lies along the Pacific “Ring of Fire,” the seismic fault line surrounding the Pacific Ocean where most of the world's earthquakes occur.

April 03, 2024, 10:46:32 AM Earthquake in Taiwan Live: Four dead, 60 injured

At least four people were killed and nearly 60 others injured as a result of a massive earthquake that struck Taiwan. Three people were crushed to death by the rocks among a group of seven who had crossed the hills surrounding the city early in the morning.

April 3, 2024, 10:03:28 AM Live earthquake in Taiwan Live: 26 buildings collapse, trapping about 20 people

At least 26 buildings collapsed, more than half of them in Hualien, the epicenter of the earthquake in Taiwan. About 20 people were trapped and a rescue operation was underway.

Four people died, one of whom was crushed to death by falling rocks in the mountainous Hualien area.

April 03, 2024, 09:46:10 AM Earthquake in Taiwan Live: 4 dead and many injured

According to the Associated Press news agency, Taiwan's fire agency said the earthquake killed at least four people and injured more than 50 others.

April 3, 2024, 09:31:02 AM Earthquake in Taiwan Live: Flights resume in Japan

Operations have resumed at Naha Airport in Japan after Japan lifted the tsunami warning. The Japan Meteorological Agency, which initially warned of the risk of tsunami waves up to three meters high in the area of ​​the southern island of Okinawa, said much smaller waves were recorded in several locations.

April 03, 2024, 09:03:27 AM Earthquake in Taiwan Live: 5 updates on today's earthquake Japan claimed that the magnitude of the earthquake reached 7.7. The earthquake occurred about 18 km southwest of Hualien City. The Taiwan Fire Department said one person and one person were suspected to have been crushed to death by falling rocks in Hualien. At least 26 buildings collapsed, more than half of them in Hualien, with about 20 people trapped.

View of a damaged apartment following an earthquake in Taiwan (Reuters) April 03, 2024, 08:43:05 AM Earthquake in Taiwan Live: Philippines cancels tsunami threat

The Philippine Seismological Agency canceled a tsunami warning near Taiwan. “Based on available data from our sea level monitoring stations facing the central area, no significant sea level disturbances have been recorded,” she added.

April 03, 2024, 08:25:57 AM Live earthquake in Taiwan Live: Semiconductor manufacturing company evacuates workers

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. and its closest competitor evacuated factory areas on Wednesday. TSMC, Apple Inc's main contract chip maker, has… And Nvidia Corp., moved employees from certain areas and said it was assessing the impact of the quake. The smaller United Microelectronics has suspended operations at some factories and evacuated some facilities at its centers in Hsinchu and Tainan.

April 3, 2024, 08:18:22 AM Earthquake in Taiwan Live: One person killed and 50 injured

One person was killed and more than 50 others were injured in Wednesday's Taiwan earthquake, Reuters reported.

April 03, 2024, 07:59:13 AM Live earthquake in Taiwan: Tsunami threat 'over,' officials say

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said the threat of a tsunami from a major earthquake in Taiwan “has now passed.” The Japan Meteorological Agency lowered its forecast from 3 meters (9.8 feet) to 1 meter (3.3 feet).

April 3, 2024, 07:51:04 AM Live earthquake in Taiwan: Why are earthquakes common in Taiwan?

Taiwan is regularly exposed to earthquakes because the island is located near the intersection of tectonic plates.

A 7.6-magnitude earthquake struck Taiwan in September 1999, killing about 2,400 people in the deadliest natural disaster in the island's history.

On the other hand, Japan experiences about 1,500 tremors every year.

The vast majority of them are mild, although the damage they cause varies depending on the depth and location of the epicenter below the Earth's surface.

The severity of a tsunami also depends on multiple factors.

Larger earthquakes usually cause little damage in Japan and Taiwan, thanks to special construction techniques and strict building regulations.

April 03, 2024, 07:45:22 AM Earthquake in Taiwan Live: Multiple buildings collapsed in Taipei after the earthquake

Buildings shook briefly in the Taiwanese capital, Taipei, on Wednesday, as a result of a strong earthquake. BNO News captured the seismic event in Taiwan.

April 3, 2024, 07:39:17 AM Earthquake in Taiwan Live: Debris falls from a building during the earthquake

A view from behind the window showed debris falling from a building, during an earthquake off the east coast of Taiwan, according to Taiwan's Central Weather Administration.

Taiwan earthquake: A view from behind a window as debris falls from a building, during an earthquake off the east coast of Taiwan (Wang via Reuters) April 03, 2024, 07:32:20 AM Taiwan earthquake live: 'Biggest earthquake' since 1999, “As the Japanese MeT agency says

Taiwan meteorological authorities said Wednesday's quake was the largest in size since 1999.

25 years ago, the so-called 921 earthquake struck the island, claiming more than 2,000 lives.

April 03, 2024, 07:23:20 AM Live earthquake in Taiwan Live: Japan Meteorological Agency adjusts earthquake strength to 7.7

According to Reuters, the Japan Meteorological Agency revised the magnitude of the Taiwan earthquake from 7.5 to 7.7.

April 03, 2024, 07:16:03 AM Live earthquake in Taiwan Live: Scene of devastation in Hualien City

ANI news agency published footage of the devastation following a 7.2 magnitude earthquake that struck the Taiwanese capital.

April 03, 2024, 07:09:49 AM Live earthquake in Taiwan Live: Buildings collapse and train services stop.

A five-story building in the sparsely populated city of Hualien appeared severely damaged, causing the first floor to collapse and leaving the rest leaning at a 45-degree angle. Train service was suspended throughout the island, but things soon returned to normal in Taipei.

April 03, 2024, 06:56:29 AM Live Earthquake in Taiwan Live: Webcam captures video of 7.5 magnitude earthquake | He watches

A webcam, facing the Taipei skyline, captured the initial 7.5 magnitude earthquake in Taiwan.

April 03, 2024, 06:54:14 AM Live earthquake in Taiwan Live: Tsunami warning issued after earthquake

The Japan Meteorological Agency issued a tsunami warning for Taiwan and southern Japan. The agency said that tsunami waves up to three meters high were expected to reach the remote Japanese islands immediately.

“A tsunami is coming. Please evacuate immediately,” Japanese national broadcaster NHK said.

April 03, 2024, 06:48:56 AM Live earthquake in Taiwan Live: A 7.5-magnitude earthquake shakes Taipei

A strong earthquake struck eastern Taiwan on Wednesday morning. The US Geological Survey (USGS) said the earthquake measured 7.4 magnitude.

