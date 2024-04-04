The death toll is rising and dozens are still missing





Six people who were trapped in a mining area were rescued by helicopter on Thursday morning.

Reuters reported, citing the Taiwan Fire Department, that 26 were found among about 50 hotel workers who were traveling to a resort in Taroko National Park. The fire department showed drone footage of other hotel workers waving from the side of the road near a minivan that had crashed into the back.

Rail service to Hualien area was also restored on Thursday.

Wu Xinfu, director of the Taiwan Seismological Center, said that Wednesday's earthquake was the strongest to hit Taiwan since 1999, when a 7.6-magnitude quake killed about 2,400 people.

Taiwanese authorities have taken major steps to improve earthquake preparedness and response since then, said Daniel Aldrich, director of the Resilience Studies Program at Northeastern University in Boston.

This includes “top-down” measures such as strict enforcement of building codes, he said.

“They also organized a number of ‘bottom-up’ responses to make sure individual residents knew what to do,” Aldrich said. “Where is the evacuation shelter? What do I do? Where do I go?”

The result, he said, is that the number of casualties in Taiwan is much lower than what has been reported in earthquakes of similar strength in countries such as Haiti, India and China.

Aldrich said lessons learned from the “top-down and bottom-up” approaches to disaster management can be applied around the world, including in the United States, where he said planning in earthquake-prone areas like California could be improved.

“In many ways, the outcome of a disaster is not about the function of the disaster itself, but about the situation in the country before it happened,” he said.

Jennifer Jett

Andy Yeh and Reuters contributed.

