Watch: Dramatic video captures the moment a landslide occurs in Taiwan

HUALIN COUNTY, Taiwan – A powerful earthquake in Taiwan triggered a massive landslide, captured in dramatic video footage showing large boulders and debris tumbling down a hill.

During the morning peak on Wednesday, the country's strongest earthquake in a quarter-century rocked the island, damaging buildings and triggering a tsunami that washed ashore on Japan's southern islands.

The Taiwan Earthquake Monitoring Agency reported that the earthquake's magnitude reached 7.2, while the US Geological Survey estimated its magnitude at 7.4. The quake occurred just before 8 a.m. local time, about 11 miles south of Hualien City.

Taiwan is hit by the strongest earthquake in nearly 25 years, killing at least 9 people and injuring hundreds.

This image from AFP video taken on April 3, 2024, shows rescue workers searching for survivors in the damaged Uranus Building in Hualien, after a major earthquake struck eastern Taiwan.

Firefighters carry out search and rescue operations in the rubble where at least nine people were killed and hundreds more injured after a 7.4-magnitude earthquake struck off the east coast of Taiwan on the Richter scale, in Hualien City, Taiwan on April 03, 2024.

A small passenger car was severely damaged and had its windshield shattered after hitting fallen rocks on Zhonghingbian Road after a 7.4 magnitude earthquake struck off the east coast of Taiwan on April 3, 2024.

A view of fallen rocks blocking the road after a 7.4 magnitude earthquake struck Taiwan's east coast in Hualien on April 3, 2024.

Firefighters continue search and rescue operations among the rubble after a 7.4 magnitude earthquake struck off the east coast of Taiwan in Hualien on April 03, 2024.

Rescuers work on the partially collapsed building after a powerful 7.4 magnitude earthquake shook the entire island on April 3, 2024 in Hualien County, Taiwan, China.

A red building partially collapsed after a powerful 7.4 magnitude earthquake shook the entire island on April 3, 2024 in Hualien County, Taiwan, China.

The Uranus Building on Xuanyuan Road leans heavily after a 7.4 magnitude earthquake struck off the east coast of Taiwan in Hualien on April 3, 2024.

The Uranus Building on Xuanyuan Road leans heavily after a 7.4 magnitude earthquake struck off the east coast of Taiwan in Hualien on April 3, 2024.

At least nine people were confirmed dead. More than 1,000 people were injured, and more than 640 people remained trapped as of Thursday, according to Taiwan's National Fire Agency.

Emergency services were quick to respond to the widespread damage caused by the event, as captured in stunning photos and videos. Several cities were affected, and many people were stranded in high-rise buildings. Rescue efforts are still continuing.

Footage captured by Nina Hsu shows rocks and dirt falling from a slope on a highway outside the city of Hualien.

Watch: Video captures the moment a 7.4 magnitude earthquake strikes Taiwan

(Nina Hsu via Storyful)

“When the earthquake happened… we wanted to drive straight to the side of the road, when we noticed the small rock falling in front of us, then we heard the sound of stones rolling… and we quickly turned left into the open space away from the wall mountain,” she wrote in a translated Facebook post.

The Japan Meteorological Agency said that tsunami waves about a foot high were reported on the coast of Yonaguni Island, east of Taiwan, after the earthquake. The agency added that other tsunami waves were reported on Ishigaki and Miyako islands, but they were smaller.

Tsunami warnings have since been lifted across the region.

