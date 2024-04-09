Understanding the Northeast Earthquake | Pennsylvania Today





What is an earthquake, and what causes earthquakes like the one that struck the East Coast?

Karpik: Simply put, an earthquake is a sudden, dynamic geological event resulting from the movement of pieces of the Earth's crust pushing against each other.

Imagine that you are standing on a sidewalk where there is some dirt and small pebbles between your leading foot and said sidewalk. If you try to push that foot forward, it won't move at first, but with more and more force it will eventually slip and may suddenly slip.

Goldsby: Over time, as force builds up, these pieces can no longer handle the energy without moving, causing them to suddenly slide; This is the essence of the earthquake. An earthquake occurs when there is a sudden displacement along a fault, which is a crack in the Earth's crust. Before the earthquake, this fault was “locked,” causing stress to build up over time until the force exceeds the frictional force of the fault, resulting in rapid slip. This process not only causes the ground to vibrate, but also releases accumulated elastic strain energy from the surrounding rock, which is then partially transformed into seismic waves that propagate from the earthquake source.

Is Philadelphia located near a fault line?

Karpik: Philadelphia is located about 70 miles south of the Ramapo Fault Zone, which runs through New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania. The closest parts of this fault system are between Doylestown and Easton, Pennsylvania.

Goldsby: Overall, there are certainly countless faults beneath and near Philadelphia, but there are no major fault lines that would produce major damaging earthquakes.

Do your research interests overlap with earthquakes?

Karpik: David and I have received funding from the National Science Foundation to study the basic physics and mechanics of earthquakes, trying to get at the atomic-level processes that precede slip events. It will take a lot of work, but eventually we hope that what we learn can, along with the work of many others, lead to ways to actually predict earthquakes and how they will behave.

