Quarterly progress report on the response to the southeastern Türkiye earthquake | January – March 2024 – Türkiye

Key figures (as of April 2024)

Total people targeted¹ 2,245,809

Focus target² 624,025

Population on official sites³ 437,061

The total number of people reached 1,423,991

Men 152,914

Women 399,880

Boys 439,211

Girls 431,986

Major updates

In the first quarter of 2024, partners continued to complement government-led efforts to support affected populations with a range of humanitarian and recovery assistance, with a particular focus on people in temporary settlements, residents of highly affected districts, and refugees.

A series of commemorative events were held in February 2024 to commemorate the first anniversary of the earthquake, including a visit by the UN delegation to Hatay, in conjunction with the Resident Coordinator, as well as a joint tree planting ceremony in Adiyaman – with a donation of $2,000 seedlings – on 25 March, in memory of All those who lost their lives.

On March 8, an International Women's Day event was organized with the participation of United Nations agencies, 14 government institutions and 15 non-governmental organizations, with a total of 600 women participating. ABC has provided NGO co-chairs in each centre, with support from local humanitarian organizations. The Forum supports efforts to ensure effective collaboration with local partners.

While there has been an overall decline in informal sites, there is still a population residing in informal sites throughout the most affected provinces, mostly in rural areas, as well as in Hatay generally. In addition, while the size of the population and the setting of official sites have stabilized somewhat, there are still some areas that are expanding or finishing infrastructure. Those staying in sites with collapsible containers – which do not have individual water and sanitation facilities, and are smaller – are among those prioritized for interventions.

The authorities continue to work on finding long-term solutions for the affected residents, by building permanent homes. More than 35,000 housing units have been delivered to homeowners so far, while monthly handover ceremonies continue. However, the duration of stay in temporary settlements is expected to be prolonged, as many of the site's residents are former tenants, ineligible for new homes, and face livelihood challenges that pose barriers to self-reliance and durable solutions.

Overall, the earthquake response has seen a significant reduction in funding, undermining the capacity to respond to ongoing needs. There remains an important role for partners to complement government efforts by providing specialized services, assisting populations in remote or rural areas, as well as supporting infrastructure and recurring needs in locations.

ABC members will begin working with municipalities and development agencies in April, following the completion of local elections and the expected launch of five-year local-level strategic plans, with the aim of providing complementary technical support to recovery, and promoting a Leave No One Behind approach.

