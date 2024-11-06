Work on the mental health unit was temporarily halted due to “earthquake-like” noise.





Derbyshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust said “unexpected technical issues” with groundworks caused the delay

A multi-million pound refurbishment of a mental health unit in Derby has been temporarily halted due to “exceptional additional noise” affecting staff and nearby patients.

The Radbourn Unit, next to the Royal Derby Hospital, is being refurbished as part of a national drive to eliminate the use of dormitories in mental health facilities.

It will provide two 17-bed suites with en-suite single rooms, as well as additional staff.

The facility was originally supposed to open its doors by spring 2025, but Derbyshire Healthcare NHS Trust said autumn 2025 is now more likely – although that remains a “challenge” due to financial difficulties.

Two adult acute mental health units at Audrey House in Derby and Bluebell in Chesterfield have also seen shorter delays due to specification changes and supply issues, but are expected to open in spring 2025.

The Radbourne Unit will be temporarily suspended until patients are transferred to these two facilities.

The financial impact of the delay is currently unknown.

The Radburn project was already facing “increasing cost pressures” according to trust papers, which also said completing the project next year “without national support… would be a challenge”.

Staff requested a delay

The corporation said it had “taken the decision to temporarily halt work” on the Radbourne unit.

He continued: “Unfortunately, unforeseen technical issues with the earthworks and foundations resulted in the need for some exceptional, noisy additional works for extended periods of time, over a material period of the construction phase.

“This makes working and caring for patients very difficult.”

Hospital board directors heard at Tuesday's meeting that staff compared the noise disturbance to an “earthquake” and that many asked to postpone business.

But the directors stressed that “the spirit is still there to get the building over the line” despite the difficulties.

“We manage [the challenges]said Tony Edwards, who chairs the board's finance committee.

The Government pledged more than £400 million in 2020 to eliminate the use of dormitories in mental health facilities across the country to improve safety and enhance the dignity of patients.

This included more than £150 million for new facilities across Derbyshire.

