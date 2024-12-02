“Huge Potential” – Ripple Suddenly Braced for XRP ETF Quake After Price Explodes to Rival Bitcoin and Ethereum





Ripple (XRP) has seen its price surge since Republican Donald Trump won the US presidential election, making 2025 a huge year for Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies.

XRP briefly became the world's third-largest cryptocurrency after Bitcoin and Ethereum due to its 400% price surge over the past month, and is now approaching its all-time high in 2017 after a leak revealed a shock launch was planned for December.

Now, with Elon Musk quietly asserting a game-changer in the cryptocurrency market, Wall Street is pushing for Ripple's XRP to win an exchange-traded fund (ETF), following in the footsteps of Bitcoin and Ethereum which registered their own ETFs this year.

Tesla CEO, Warns US 'Bankruptcy' Will Come 'Very Fast' Without Dogecoin-Inspired 'Fix'

XRP developer Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse has seen the price of XRP rise significantly over the past year… [+] month, leaving Bitcoin's price rise in the dust.

ETF giant WisdomTree has joined Bitwise and Canary Capital in filing to create an XRP ETF, with the Bank of New York Mellon serving as manager of the proposed fund.

The fleet of bitcoin ETFs that debuted in the U.S. in January have soared to become some of the fastest-growing ETFs ever, boosting the price of bitcoin and sparking widespread speculation about the potential for future cryptocurrency ETFs to fuel price gains.

Ripple's XRP struggled during the Bitcoin price and cryptocurrency market's bull run in 2021, failing to post significant gains as a result of a long-running legal battle with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

That war may be about to end now that Gary Gensler, the SEC chief who brought charges against Ripple over XRP sales that it claims amounted to the sale of unregistered securities, said he will leave the agency in January to make way for a US president. Donald Trump appointed appointee.

“XRP has been in an accumulation phase for almost three years – about 900 days. The duration of this phase often determines the strength of the subsequent rally, so it is not surprising that as of November 4, XRP has risen by about 404%,” Arthur Azizov, CEO of the cryptocurrency exchange, said. Cryptocurrency and payment processor B2BinPay said in email comments, adding that an improving regulatory landscape and its “tremendous potential” could push the price of XRP beyond its 2017 bull run. Year 2025.

Huge $15 Trillion Bitcoin Price Bet Helps Stop Sudden Cryptocurrency Selloff

The price of XRP has risen significantly over the past few weeks, with the third cryptocurrency becoming… [+] The largest cryptocurrency after Bitcoin and Ethereum.

Forbes digital assets

“In the past, XRP’s growth has been limited by its ongoing legal battle with the SEC, even as other altcoins have risen,” Azizov said.

“Immediately after the resignation of SEC Chairman Gary Gensler was announced, XRP rose more than 36%. His departure has raised expectations that the ongoing legal battle may soon end in Ripple’s favor. Major companies are also reportedly planning XRP exchange-traded funds ..waiting for the conclusion of the lawsuit, which could also pave the way for Ripple's initial public offering.

The cryptocurrency community is betting that Trump will install a cryptocurrency-friendly SEC chair given his close connection to cryptocurrencies via non-fungible token (NFT) pools and his new cryptocurrency and decentralized finance (DeFi) platform World Liberty Financial.

