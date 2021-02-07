Emergency testing for the South African variant intensified as fears of vaccine resistance grew – BBC News





Emergency testing of a new South African variant of coronavirus is on the rise in some parts of England after more cases have been identified in Worcestershire, Bristol and South Gloucestershire. After identifying some cases with no apparent connection to the next trip to Africa, urgent door-to-door attempts began recently. A new trial says the AstraZeneca Oxford vaccine is not effective against mild to moderate cases of the South African variant. The results of a small study have not yet been confirmed. Kate Silverton has presented BBC News news from health correspondent Katharine Da Costa.

