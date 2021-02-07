Watching the volcano: Kilauea’s south flank – what is shaking?





This story begins after the Kilauea earthquake on May 4, 2018, with a magnitude of 6.9 and the East Rift Zone eruption. The 6.9-magnitude earthquake triggered a seaward movement on the surface of the southern flank of Kilauea Island by approximately 1.5 feet as measured by GPS monitoring stations operated by the US Geological Survey’s Hawaiian Volcano Observatory.

After the eruption of 2018, there was a major contraction in the fractured Middle East at Kilauea which was subsequently followed by expansion or inflation as magma began to refill that area.

The movement of the south flank resulting from the magnitude 6.9 in 2018 was caused by a movement deep beneath the surface, at depths between 4 and 6 miles), at the interface between Kilauea volcano and the ocean floor. This interface is known as decollement or decoupling error. For more information on separation faults, read this volcano watch article: www.usgs.gov/center-news/volcano-watch-new-research-sheds-light-relationship-between-hilina-fault-system-and.

During the 1983-2018 Puʻu ʻOʻo-Kupaianaha eruption, and before the 2018 earthquake of 6.9 magnitude, the average rate of movement on the south side of Kilauea was about 3 inches per year. The wing can move faster or slower, depending on the period of time and type of activity at the volcano. The rates can be variable but often remain almost constant during long-term volcanic eruptions, with short-term changes during major fault intrusions and slow-slip earthquakes. For more information on slow-slip earthquakes, read this Volcano Watch: www.usgs.gov/center-news/volcano-watch-slow-slip-event-k-lauea-volcano-ss-south-flank-projected-year

Since the activity in 2018, there have been nearly 4 inches of alterations along the roof of Kilauea’s south wing in the past two and a half years. This amount is expected and nothing to worry about.

The movement following the magnitude 6.9 earthquake in 2018 and volcanic activity was caused by molten infiltration into the eastern rift zone at Kilauea that exerts pressure on the southern flank. The volcano is tuned after the combined effects of both an intrusion along the East Rift and the Great Earthquake.

After the magnitude 6.9 eruption and 2018, the East Rift Zone at Kilauea was showing an enlargement consistent with the magma supply to the volcano’s shallow magma storage system. However, at the start of the eruption of the ongoing Kilauea summit in December 2020, the upper part of the Eastern Rift Zone began to show signs of contraction. GPS stations along the upper and middle parts of the rift zone began to move northward, which is rare in such a short time scale. This was happening as Kilauea’s summit was contracting at the start of the eruption.

The response of Kilauea’s southern flank to changing magma pressure has been extensively studied by several previous eruptions and intrusions. For example, the 2007 intrusion into the fractured Middle East “Father’s Day” also resulted in a slight contraction of the rift zone following the incursion and subsequent eruption. For more information on Father’s Day intrusion and eruption, read this Volcano Clock: www.usgs.gov/center-news/volcano-watch-what-do-fathers-day-and-volcanic-rift-zones-have-common.

It’s also common to see higher rates of movement on faults after large earthquakes. Kilauea’s south wing was the site of five earthquakes of magnitude 4.0 or greater in the past year. The earthquake measuring 4.1 on the Richter scale last Monday under the South Wing is one of five earthquakes felt across the Big Island. These earthquakes occur in response to the sudden movement of the separation fault rift moving southeast over the oceanic crust. The sudden movement releases pressure on the south side caused by the accumulation of magma below the surface.

The relationship between tectonics and volcanoes in the Hawaiian Islands has been studied extensively and the story of Kilauea’s southern flank continues to unfold over time. HVO’s extensive monitoring network of GPS stations allows us to closely monitor and report these changes, while also giving us the opportunity to learn more about the behavior of the volcano.

Volcano activity updates

Kilauea volcano erupting. The USGS Volcano Alert Level is at WATCH (https://www.usgs.gov/natural-hazards/volcano-hazards/about-alert-levels). Kilauea updates are released daily.

Lava activity is limited to Halema’uma’u with lava erupting from a vent hatch on the northwest side of the crater. As of Thursday morning, about 696 feet of lava has filled Halema’uma’u with the eastern part of the lava lake freezing at the surface. The sulfur dioxide emission rate measurements made on February 1 were about 2,200 tons / day, below the range of emission rates from the lava lake before 2018. Slantometers with a crest in an inflationary direction. Earthquakes are still high but stable, with steady high tremor and some minor earthquakes. For the most recent information on the eruption, see https://www.usgs.gov/volcanoes/kilauea/current-eruption.

Mauna Loa does not erupt and is still at Volcano Alert Level. This alert level does not imply that an outbreak is imminent or that progression to an outbreak from the current level of disturbance is certain. Mauna Loa updates are released weekly.

Last week, around 95 small earthquakes were recorded on the Richter scale below the upper elevations of Mauna Loa; Most of these occurred at depths of less than about 5 miles. Three earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 have occurred in the lower wings of the volcano during the past week. GPS measurements show continued slow summit swelling, consistent with the supply of magma to the volcano’s shallow storage system. The gas concentration at the sulfur cone monitoring site remains stable (<2 ppm sulfur dioxide). The temperature of the fumarole was around 80 ° C (176 ° F). This value is in the normal range. Web cameras do not show any changes to the landscape. For more information on the current monitoring of Mauna Loa volcano, see: https://www.usgs.gov/volcanoes/mauna-loa/monitoring.

There were seven events with three or more reports on the Hawaiian Islands over the past week: a 3.1-magnitude earthquake 3 miles east of Pahala on February 3 at 11:04 a.m., and a 4.1-magnitude earthquake 8 miles southeast of southeastern a fern forest. On February 1 at 2:09 pm, a 2.7-magnitude earthquake about one mile west of Pahala on January 31 at 12:23 pm, an earthquake measuring 3.2 on the Richter scale 13 miles north of Pahala on January 29 at 9 : 10 am, 3.2-magnitude earthquake 13 miles southeast of Honunau-Nabobo on Jan 29 at 6:33 am, earthquake measuring 3.1 on the Richter scale 13 miles southeast of Honunau-Nabobo on Jan 29 at 6 am : 30 a.m. and a 2.0-magnitude earthquake 11 miles southeast of Waimea on Jan 29 at 1:30 a.m.

