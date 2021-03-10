Uncategorized
Skepticism of the French vaccine and cases of high coronavirus
France is struggling to control rising coronavirus cases and overcome skepticism about the vaccine. (Subscribe: https://bit.ly/C4_News_Subscribe)
Doctors in the country are unable to get some doses from President Macron and his comments about the Oxford / AstraZeneca vaccine in February have damaged the trust between the government and its people. Follow us on Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/Channel4News
