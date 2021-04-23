Earthquake information: Mag average. Earthquake 4.2 – North Atlantic Ocean, 58 km northwest of Essaouira, Marrakech-Safi, Morocco, on April 23 1:59 am (GMT -1)





An average earthquake of 4.2 magnitude at a depth of 2 km

Apr 23 3:05 UTC: First Report: VolcanoDiscovery after 6 minutes. Apr 23 03:31: Now with data updates from EMSC23 April 03:34: Volume recalculated from 4.4 to 4.2. The depth of the blast center has been recalculated from 80.0 to 2.0 km (50 to 1.2 mi). The epicenter location was corrected at 6.5 km (4 mi) in a northwestern direction.

Update Friday, April 23, 2021, 03:36 PM

An earthquake of moderate magnitude 4.2 on the Richter scale at a distance of 58 km northwest of Essaouira, Morocco

4.2 Earthquake 23 April 1:59 am (GMT -1)

The European Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC) reported that a magnitude 4.2 earthquake occurred 37 minutes ago 58 kilometers northwest of the city of Essaouira, Morocco, and the earthquake struck 2 kilometers below the epicenter near Essaouira, Essaouira Governorate, Marrakesh. Safi, Morocco, early in the morning on Friday April 23, 2021 at 1:59 am local time. Size and other earthquake parameters could still change in the coming hours as the agency continues to process seismic data, and our monitoring service has identified a second report from the US Geological Survey that recorded the 4.2 magnitude earthquake as well. Where the earthquake can be felt, as the weak tremor includes Essaouira (population 70,600) which is located 58 km from the epicenter.

If you are or have been in this area during an earthquake, help others post your feedback and submit a quick report here.

Download the Volcanoes & Earthquakes app to get one of the fastest online seismic alerts: Android | Earthquake data:

I felt this earthquake

I didn’t feel it

Date and time: April 23, 2021 02:59:19 UTC – Local time at epicenter: April 23 1:59 AM (GMT-1) Size: 4.2 Depth: 2.0 km Axis center latitude / longitude: 31.78 ° N / 10.29 ° W (N) Atlantic Ocean, Morocco) Nearby towns and cities: 58 km (36 mi) northwest of Essaouira (population: 70,600) -> See nearby earthquakes! 115 km (71 miles) west of Safi (Population: 288,200) -> See nearby earthquakes! 165 km (103 mi) northwest of Agadir (Population: 698,300) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 174 km (108 miles) west of Yusufiya (population: 64,900) -> Watch earthquakes nearby! 185 km (115 mi) NW of Oulad Teïma (Population: 66,800) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 198 km (123 miles) northwest of Taroudant (Population: 71,100) -> See nearby earthquakes! 217 km (135 miles) west of Morocco (pop: 839300) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 321 km (200 miles) southwest of Casablanca (Population: 3144900) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 407 km (253 mi) southwest of Rabat (population: 1,655,800) -> See nearby earthquakes 665 km (414 mi) southwest of Gibraltar (population: 26,500) -> See nearby earthquakes Weather at the epicenter in Earthquake time: Overcast clouds 17.9 ° C (64 ° F), humidity: 87%, winds: 4 m / s (8 knots) from NNE Primary data source: EMSC (European Mediterranean Seismic Center) Estimated Outgoing Energy: 1.3 x 1011 Joules (35 MWh, equivalent to 30.1 tons of TNT) More information

[show map]

[smaller] [bigger]

If you feel this earthquake (or if you are near the epicenter), please share your experience and provide a short “felt it” report! Other users would love to hear about it and also if you don’t feel an earthquake despite your presence in the area please report it! Your contribution is also valuable to seismology, earthquake risk analysis, and mitigation efforts. You can use your device’s location or the map to indicate where you are during an earthquake. Thank you! Data of the earthquake itself has been reported by various agencies

Information: The more agencies report the same earthquake and publish similar data, the more confident you will be in the data. It usually takes up to a few hours for earthquake parameters to be calculated with near-perfect accuracy.

MagnitudeDepthLocationSource 4.22 kmMADEIRA ISLANDS, PORTUGAL REGION, MoroccoEMSCunspecifiedn / aMADEIRA ISLANDS, PORTUGAL REGION, Morocco VolcanoDiscovery 4,210 km58 Km NW of Essaouira, Morocco USGSUser reports on this earthquake (22)

Contribution: Leave a comment if you find a specific report interesting or want to add to it. Mark as inappropriate, tag useful or interesting, post your user report!

Essaouira, Morocco (59 km ESE from the epicenter) [Map] / Mild vibration (MMI IV): I was in my bed. Felt it shake for a few seconds. The windows also made noise. It felt like everything was moving. very scary! | One user found this interesting.

Essaouira / MMI IV: First the ground vibrates a little, then the house, then everything else … like furniture. She walked like a wave, from small to large. The direction is from the south

Essaouira (58.9 km from the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / rumble, shake / 2-5 seconds: I felt a small movement in the room I was on the third floor.

Essaouira (58.7 km from the epicenter) [Map] / Soft vibration (MMI IV) / Horizontal swing (Side) / 2-5 seconds: Bed and wardrobe are shaken, 1st floor

Tavedna (86.8 km SSE from the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / 1-2 sec

59.2 km ESE from the epicenter [Map] / Weak vibration (MMI III) / rumble, shake / 2-5 seconds

59.2 km ESE from the epicenter [Map] / Weak vibration (MMI III) / rumble, shake / 2-5 seconds

114.5 km ENE or epicenter [Map] / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / rumble, shake / 1-2 sec

Safi (116.7 km from the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Horizontal swing (Side) / 2-5 seconds: move corners

57.3 km ESE from the epicenter [Map] / Weak vibration (MMI III) / vertical and horizontal swing / 2-5 seconds: I felt my bed moving and noticed the door moving with a sound

Essaouira, Morocco (56.2 km ESE from the epicenter) [Map] / Mild vibration (MMI IV): Felt vibration very briefly on the fourth floor

118.3 km northeast or the epicenter [Map] / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / horizontal swing (side) / 2-5 seconds: qui bougent meubles

Essaouira, Morocco (57.3 km ESE from the epicenter) [Map] / Soft shaking (MMI IV) / Rattling, shaking / 5-10 seconds

213.7 km east of the epicenter [Map] / Weak vibration (MMI III) / Vertical swing (up and down) / 2-5 seconds

Essaouira / Soft vibration (MMI IV) / 5-10 s

Essaouira / Weak vibration (MMI III) / clank, shake / 2-5 sec

Essaouira / Light shaking (MMI IV) / Rattling / Rattling / Very short

Essaouira / Weak vibration (MMI III) / clank, shake / 1-2 sec

Essaouira / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Single side vibration / 1-2 seconds: Soft vibration woke me up. The animals started making noise

Throwing / Weak Vibration (MMI III) / Rattling, Shaking / 1-2 sec

Net Maghrib / Light shake (MMI IV) / Horizontal Swing (Side) / 2-5 sec

Net / Weak Vibration (MMI III) / 2-5 sec

Try our free app!

Previous earthquakes in the same region since 1900

Tip: Click on the date / time to show the most recent first

UTC date / time

| Mag |

Depth

|

age

|

distance

| details

February 29, 1960 23:40

| 5.8 |

15 km / 9.3 miles

|

61 years ago

|

169 km / 105 miles

| Canary Sea, 12 km west of Agadir, Souss-Massa, Morocco

April 09, 1988 20:27

| 4.7 |

10km / 6.2mi

|

33 years ago

|

50km / 31mi

| North Atlantic Ocean, 17 km southwest of Essaouira, Marrakech-Safi, Morocco

March 07, 2020 20:59

| 4.5 |

unknown

|

One year 7 weeks ago

|

87 km / 54 miles

| North Atlantic Ocean, 48 km west of Safi, Morocco

November 21, 1988 10:19

| 4.4 |

10km / 6.2mi

|

32 years ago

|

79km / 49mi

| 22 km E of Essaouira, Marrakech-Safi, Morocco

March 18, 2015 03:45

| 4.3 |

unknown

|

Since 6 years

|

253km / 157mi

| 3.7 km N of Setti Fatma, Al Haouz, Marrakesh-Safi, Morocco

August 31, 2014 20:14

| 4.3 |

10km / 6.2mi

|

7 years ago

|

163 km / 101 miles

| Marrakech-Safi, 66 km north of Taroudant, Taroudant, Souss-Massa, Morocco

February 28, 2009 20:04

| 4.2 |

16.7 km / 10.4 miles

|

12 years ago

|

100 km / 62 miles

| 42 km SE from Essaouira, Marrakech-Safi, Morocco

November 24, 2005 3:57

| 4.2 |

10km / 6.2mi

|

15 years ago

|

185 km / 115 miles

| Marrakech-Safi, 67 km northeast of Taroudant, Taroudant, Souss-Massa, Morocco

November 08, 2014 13:10

| 4.1 |

unknown

|

Since 6 years

|

301 km / 187 miles

| Marrakesh-Safi, 51 km SW of Al Fqih Ben Çalah, Morocco

July 19, 2012 15:04

| 4.1 |

unknown

|

9 years ago

|

242 km / 150 miles

| 71 km north of Morocco, Marrakech, Marrakech-Safi, Morocco

January 15, 2004 07:32

| 4.1 |

20 km / 12.4 miles

|

17 years ago

|

178 km / 110 miles

| Marrakech-Safi, 57 km north of Taroudant, Taroudant, Souss-Massa, Morocco

February 26, 2014 13:35

| 4.0 |

unknown

|

7 years ago

|

257 km / 160 miles

| Marrakech-Safi, 68 km S from Settat, Casablanca-Settat, Morocco

August 02, 2007 09:04

| 4.0 |

34km / 21mi

|

14 years ago

|

121 km / 75 miles

| 67 km east of Essaouira, Marrakech-Safi, Morocco

May 28, 2018 11:39

| 3.4 |

35km / 22mi

|

3 years ago

|

170 km / 105 miles

| 4.7 km SW of Youssoufia, Safi, Morocco

Tip: Click Mag for a larger view first

UTC date / time

| Mag |

Depth

|

age

|

distance

| details

March 07, 2020 20:59

| 4.5 |

unknown

|

One year 7 weeks ago

|

87 km / 54 miles

| North Atlantic Ocean, 48 km west of Safi, Morocco

May 28, 2018 11:39

| 3.4 |

35km / 22mi

|

3 years ago

|

170 km / 105 miles

| 4.7 km SW of Youssoufia, Safi, Morocco

March 18, 2015 03:45

| 4.3 |

unknown

|

Since 6 years

|

253km / 157mi

| 3.7 km N of Setti Fatma, Al Haouz, Marrakesh-Safi, Morocco

November 08, 2014 13:10

| 4.1 |

unknown

|

Since 6 years

|

301 km / 187 miles

| Marrakesh-Safi, 51 km SW of Al Fqih Ben Çalah, Morocco

August 31, 2014 20:14

| 4.3 |

10km / 6.2mi

|

7 years ago

|

163 km / 101 miles

| Marrakech-Safi, 66 km north of Taroudant, Taroudant, Souss-Massa, Morocco

February 26, 2014 13:35

| 4.0 |

unknown

|

7 years ago

|

257 km / 160 miles

| Marrakech-Safi, 68 km S from Settat, Casablanca-Settat, Morocco

July 19, 2012 15:04

| 4.1 |

unknown

|

9 years ago

|

242 km / 150 miles

| 71 km north of Morocco, Marrakech, Marrakech-Safi, Morocco

February 28, 2009 20:04

| 4.2 |

16.7 km / 10.4 miles

|

12 years ago

|

100 km / 62 miles

| 42 km SE from Essaouira, Marrakech-Safi, Morocco

August 02, 2007 09:04

| 4.0 |

34km / 21mi

|

14 years ago

|

121 km / 75 miles

| 67 km east of Essaouira, Marrakech-Safi, Morocco

November 24, 2005 3:57

| 4.2 |

10km / 6.2mi

|

15 years ago

|

185 km / 115 miles

| Marrakech-Safi, 67 km northeast of Taroudant, Taroudant, Souss-Massa, Morocco

January 15, 2004 07:32

| 4.1 |

20 km / 12.4 miles

|

17 years ago

|

178 km / 110 miles

| Marrakech-Safi, 57 km north of Taroudant, Taroudant, Souss-Massa, Morocco

November 21, 1988 10:19

| 4.4 |

10km / 6.2mi

|

32 years ago

|

79km / 49mi

| 22 km E of Essaouira, Marrakech-Safi, Morocco

April 09, 1988 20:27

| 4.7 |

10km / 6.2mi

|

33 years ago

|

50km / 31mi

| North Atlantic Ocean, 17 km southwest of Essaouira, Marrakech-Safi, Morocco

February 29, 1960 23:40

| 5.8 |

15 km / 9.3 miles

|

61 years ago

|

169 km / 105 miles

| Canary Sea, 12 km southwest of Agadir, Souss-Massa, Morocco Map of previous earthquakes

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos