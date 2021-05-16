A series of Caribbean earthquakes urges the Tsunami Warning Center to respond





As a series of earthquakes continues to shake parts of the Caribbean, there appears to be no tsunami risk at the moment. Photo: USGS

A series of moderate earthquakes continues to hit parts of the Caribbean near Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic. As you feel the tremors across the region, the Tsunami Warning Center says there is no risk of a tsunami in Puerto Rico, the US Virgin Islands, the Greater Caribbean or the eastern coast of the United States at this time.

The strongest group, 4.7, struck this morning 160 miles west of Mina Island at 8:15 am local time. In a tsunami information statement, the National Tsunami Warning Center of the Meteorological Service wrote based on Iowa Beach, Hawaii, “Based on all available data, there is no threat to Puerto Rico, the US Virgin Islands, or the British Virgin Islands from this earthquake. People may have suffered.” From the vibration from the earthquake. “

9 other earthquakes occurred in this region today, including 3.8 near Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, and 3.4 northwest San Antonio, Puerto Rico.

Most of today’s earthquakes struck along the southern coast of Puerto Rico, where a strong earthquake struck in 2020. These earthquakes are likely to continue from aftershocks of that powerful earthquake that struck the island in January 2020. This caused severe damage to Puerto Rico, including the spread of Force across most of the island. A swarm of earthquakes started here in December 2019 and unrest has continued since then.

These earthquakes occur near the northern edge of the Caribbean Plate, a predominantly oceanic tectonic plate that lies beneath Central America and the Caribbean Sea off the northern coast of South America. The Caribbean Plate borders the North American Plate, the South American Plate, the Nazca Plate and the Cocos Plate. These plate boundaries are home to continuous seismic activity, including frequent earthquakes, occasional tsunamis, and sometimes volcanic eruptions.

Comments

Comments

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos