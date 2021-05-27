Simple earthquake in Oman





Muscat: The Seismological Center at Sultan Qaboos University (EMCSQ) reported mild tremors ranging between 2.5 and 3.4 on the Richter scale yesterday at 11:23 am and 8:34 pm.

The morning earthquake was reported in Jalan Beni, 125 km from Tire town and had a magnitude of 3.4 on the Richter scale while the earthquake was reported in the evening 17 km from Diba and was offshore, with a magnitude of 2.5 on the Richter scale. However, the Vibration Map report did not mention any significant alerts due to these tremors.

Prior to that, a magnitude 5.6 earthquake occurred in the Owen Fracture Zone, west of the Gulf of Oman at a depth of 28 km on April 24th. The authorities were quick to reject the threat of the tsunami with a notice issued by the Oman Civil Aviation Authority.

The Owen Fault Zone (OFZ) is one of the shunt fault lines in the northwestern Indian Ocean separating the Arab and African plates from the Indian plate. Oman is part of the Arabian plate that includes the Arabian Peninsula continent in addition to the ocean areas that consist of parts of the Red Sea, the Arabian Sea, the Gulf of Aden and the Gulf of Oman.

Oman reported a fair share of mild tremors during 2020 that were monitored and reported by the country’s main seismic center at Sultan Qaboos University (EMCSQ).

A 5.3 magnitude earthquake was reported in December 415 km from Salalah in the Arabian Sea, excluding a series of less powerful tremors that were reported between August and November 2020 in various places including Khasab and Bahla. However, none of the earthquakes resulted in any human losses or damage to buildings.

