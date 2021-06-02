Belarus: an atmosphere of fear for opposition activists – BBC News





When Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko ordered a Ryanair flight to be diverted to Minsk and the dissident he was looking for on board was arrested, opposition activists in the country were shocked and frightened. The crowded street protests that began last summer were crushed by fear of throwing people off the streets. But authorities continue to round up anyone linked to the opposition movement and there are hundreds of people behind it now. Sarah Rainsford and Matthew Goddard have just returned from Minsk where they have spoken to those whose protests have definitely changed their lives. Reporter: Posted by Sarah Rainsford Shot / Matthew Goddard. Please subscribe HERE http://bit.ly/1rbfUog

#BBCNews #Belarus.



source