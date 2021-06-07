Earthquake reported (unconfirmed): 37 km southwest of Nungsten, India, June 7 6:00 pm (GMT +5:30)





Sylhet Shahi Eidgah (107.3 km ESE from the epicenter) [Map] / Mild Vibration (MMI V) / Shaking and Rolling / 2-5 sec.: Vibrant and beeping. | 7 users found this interesting.

Sylhet / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / 1-2 sec: Medium shock | 4 users found this interesting.

Noyasarsk Sylhet/Weak Shake (MMI III): Shake the wick twice within two minutes or so. Chandeliers swing. We live on the eleventh floor. | One user found this interesting.

Sylhet / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / rumbling, shaking / 10-15 seconds: Well it was really terrifying, we all left what we were doing and rushed outside. A few adults also panicked. We were afraid to go in for a while. The series of earthquakes a few days ago has left us in our shivering and now this earthquake – wondering if something big is on the way. | 2 users found this interesting. Please let me know more about her my number 01795095250.

Sylhet, Chowkidekhi / Moderate shaking (MMI V) / Vertical swing (up and down) / 2-5 s: Felt two consecutive earthquakes | 2 users found this interesting.

Sylhet, Bangladesh / Moderate shaking (MMI V) / Horizontal swing (lateral) / 2-5 seconds: Huge shaking | 2 users found this interesting.

Sylhet / Moderate vibration (MMI V) / rattling, shaking / 5-10 seconds: Sylhet | 2 users found this interesting.

Sylhet (104.4 km ESE from the epicenter) [Map] / Weak (MMI III) / Single lateral vibration / Very short: I was sitting in a chair and felt the shaking | One user found this interesting.

Shepgunj, Sylhet (108.6 km ESE from the epicenter) [Map] / Weak Shake (MMI III) / 2-5 sec: It was terrifying. It is one of the ninth times we have felt like a charlatan in Sylhet in less than a week| One user found this interesting.

Sylhet / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / Single Lateral Vibration / 2-5 sec: Very scary | One user found this interesting.

Sylhet, Bangladesh / Moderate shaking (MMI V): I was in the shower and put my pants on and ran downstairs because it was really strong | One user found this interesting.

Sylhet / Imperceptible: This is a big game to land fast…. | One user found this interesting.

Sylhet (107.1 km ESE from the epicenter) [Map] Mild vibration (MMI IV)

160.4 km south of the epicenter [Map] / I don’t feel (reported by our app)

104.4 km ESE from the epicenter [Map] / Weak shaking (MMI III) / rattling, shaking / 2-5 seconds

Daptari Para, Rhinogor (108.4 km ESE from the epicenter) [Map] / Moderate shaking (MMI V) / Vertical and horizontal oscillation / 2-5 seconds: It was a very strong tremor (reported by our app) Mirabazar agara (107.7 km ESE from the epicenter) [Map] / Weak shaking (MMI III) / 1-2 seconds (reported by our app)

108.3 km ESE from the epicenter [Map] / Mild vibration (MMI IV) / Single vertical bump / 2-5 seconds

Shahi Edgah Sylhet (106.5 km east of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / Single Lateral Vibration / Very Short

106.6 km ESE from the epicenter [Map] / Weak vibration (MMI III) / 1-2 seconds

Zindabazar, Sylhet (106.3 km ESE from the epicenter) [Map] / Moderate vibration (MMI V) / 2-5 seconds

108.3 km ESE from the epicenter [Map] / Weak shaking (MMI III) / rattling, shaking / 2-5 seconds

107.8 km ESE from the epicenter [Map] / Mild Shake (MMI V) / Horizontal (lateral) swing / 2-5 seconds (reported by our app)

Sylhet (106.3 km ESE from the epicenter) [Map] / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 1-2 seconds

103.5 km ESE from the epicenter [Map] / Mild shaking (MMI V) / rattling, shaking / 2-5 seconds

105.2 km ESE from the epicenter [Map] / Weak vibration (MMI III) / 2-5 seconds

106.5 km ESE from the epicenter [Map] / Moderate vibration (MMI V)

105.4 km ESE from the epicenter [Map] Mild vibration (MMI IV)

107.5 km ESE from the epicenter [Map] / Moderate vibration (MMI V)

108.9 km ESE from the epicenter [Map] / moderate shaking (MMI V) / rumble, shaking / 2-5 seconds (reported by our app)

105.5 km ESE from the epicenter [Map] / Mild Vibration (MMI V) / Vertical swing (up and down) / 10-15 seconds

106 km ESE from the epicenter [Map] Mild vibration (MMI IV)

Sylhet (107 km ESE from the epicenter) [Map] / Moderate vibration (MMI V)

105.3 km ESE from the epicenter [Map] / Mild vibration (MMI IV) / 2-5 seconds

20.4 km N from the epicenter [Map] / Mild Vibration (MMI V) / Vertical swing (up and down) / 2-5 seconds

106.1 km ESE from the epicenter [Map] / Weak (MMI III) / Single side vibration / 2-5 seconds 2

108.1 km ESE from the epicenter [Map] / Moderate vibration (MMI V)

108.1 km ESE from the epicenter [Map] / Moderate vibration (MMI V)

106.3 km ESE from the epicenter [Map] / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / rattling, shaking / 5-10 seconds

Sylhet (107.2 km ESE from the epicenter) [Map] Very weak vibration (MMI II)

Chapuran / Weak shaking (MMI III) / rattling, shaking / very short: I felt it for a while. I was sitting on my bed and felt the shaking and thought maybe it was my consciousness…but after 2 minutes, it hit again. I took my family and ran away.

108.6 km ESE from the epicenter [Map] / Weak vibration (MMI III) / Vertical and horizontal swing / 2-5 seconds

107.8 km ESE from the epicenter [Map] / Weak shaking (MMI III) / rattling, shaking / 1-2 seconds

Sylhet / Mild Vibration (MMI IV)

Sylhet / Weak vibration (MMI III) / 15-20 seconds

Sylhet/moderate vibration (MMI V)

sylhet / mild vibration (MMI IV) / 5-10 sec

Sylhet / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 1-2 seconds

Sylhet (107.2 km ESE from the epicenter) [Map] / Weak vibration (MMI III) / rattling, shaking: shaking and vibrations

Sylhet / Moderate vibration (MMI V) / Vertical swing (up and down) / 2-5 seconds

Sylhet (106.2 km ESE from the epicenter) [Map] / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / 5-10 seconds (reported by our app) 262.7 km WNW of the epicenter [Map] / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / 1-2 seconds (reported by our app)

107.1 km ESE from the epicenter [Map] / Weak shaking (MMI III) / rattling, shaking / 1-2 seconds

sylhet / mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 10-15 seconds

Sylhet / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / Horizontal (lateral) swinging / 2-5 seconds

Sylhet town / Moderate shaking (MMI V) / rumbling, shaking / 2-5 seconds: Occurs twice in 2 minutes. The second was too strong and shook the entire 3-storey building.

108.8 km ESE from the epicenter [Map] / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 15-20 seconds

Sylhet, Bangladesh / Weak shaking (MMI III) / Complex movement difficult to describe / 2-5 seconds: There were 3 earthquakes in a row

Lakhimi nagar, hatigaon, guwahati, Assam/weak shaking (MMI III)/shaking, shaking/5-10 seconds

Sylhet (107.4 km ESE from the epicenter) [Map] / Weak vibration (MMI III) / Single side vibration / 1-2 seconds

106.8 km ESE from the epicenter [Map] / I don’t feel (reported by our app)

Sylhet / Weak vibration (MMI III) / 1-2 seconds

sylhet / weak shaking (MMI III) / rattling, shaking / 2-5 seconds

amberkhana / Strong shaking (MMI VI): I became black

Shah Jalal Ubashahar, Sylhet / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 5-10 seconds: I felt two shocks one very weak and the second relatively severe than the first!

Sylhet / Moderate vibration (MMI V) / Soft roll (sideways tilt) / 2-5 seconds

Sylhet / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / Horizontal (lateral) swinging / 2-5 seconds

Sylhet / Mild vibration (MMI IV) / 2-5 seconds

Sylhet / Moderate vibration (MMI V) / 2-5 seconds

Sylhet / Very weak vibration (MMI II)

Sylhet / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / Vertical swing (up and down) / 1-2 seconds

Sylhet / Mild shaking (MMI V) / 1-2 sec: felt

Sylhet/moderate vibration (MMI V)

Sylhet, Bangladesh / Light Shaking (MMI IV)

Sylhet / Mild Vibration (MMI IV)

sylhet / mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / very short

sylhet/weak shaking (MMI III)

sylhet / weak shaking (MMI III) / rattling, shaking / 5-10 seconds

Sylhet / Weak shaking (MMI III) / rattling, shaking / 1-2 seconds

Sylhet Design, Bangladesh / Medium Vibration (MMI V)

Shepgunj Sylhet / Moderate Vibration (MMI V)

Sylhet / Light shaking (MMI IV): I felt like someone pushed me

Sylhet / Weak vibration (MMI III) / Single vertical protrusion / 1-2 seconds

Sylhet / Moderate vibration (MMI V) / Horizontal swing (sideways) / 2-5 seconds

Sylhet City / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / Vertical swing (up and down) / 2-5 seconds

Amburkhana Sylhet / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / Horizontal (lateral) swing / 2-5 seconds

Sylhet / Moderate vibration (MMI V) / Single side vibration / Very short

sylhet / moderate shaking (MMI V) / rattling, shaking / 2-5 seconds

Sylhet Kumarpara / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / 5-10 seconds

sylhet / no hair

Sylhet City/Light Shake (MMI IV)

Sylhet / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Single side vibration / 1-2 seconds

Sylhet / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Single side vibration / Very short

Sylhet / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 1-2 seconds

sylhet / mild vibration (MMI IV) / rattling, vibrating / 2-5 s

sylhet / very weak shaking (MMI II) / rattling, shaking / 1-2 seconds

Sylhet / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 1-2 seconds

Sylhet / Weak vibration (MMI III) / 1-2 seconds

Sylhet / Mild Vibration (MMI IV)

nicopina / weak vibration (MMI III) / vertical swing (up and down) / 5-10 seconds

Sylhet / Moderate vibration (MMI V) / Horizontal swing (sideways) / 2-5 seconds

Sylhet / Moderate vibration (MMI V) / Horizontal swing (sideways) / 2-5 seconds

