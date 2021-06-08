The Senate report cites the January 6 security failures and dismisses Trump’s role





A new Senate report reveals unknown details about the startling security breaches that preceded the U.S. Capitol attack on January 6, including the fact that the U.S. Capitol Police Intelligence Unit was “aware of the potential for violence.” Among the failures were the turmoil of disturbing Internet conversations that sparked incidents by intelligence officials, and the confidence to use Trump’s rallies without violence in the past in security planning. There are several notable gaps in the report, including an analysis of Donald Trump’s role in the riots. Members of Parliament, with a view to achieving bipartisanship, raise the question of whether they are capable of splitting up parts of Congress and agreeing on certain truths, especially related ones. to the actions of the former president. #WhitneyWild #CNN #New Room.



source