IRS documents show that Bezos, Musk and Buffett pay almost no taxes





Good here. Jeff Bezos, Michael Bloomberg, Warren Buffett and Elon Musk join the IRS. None of them seem to have paid federal income tax for several years. Or how about this: the rich get rich … because they don’t always pay their fair share in the community coffers. This is US tax law. And now we have a map of how the richest exploit ProPublica, a bomb report by a non-profit investigative journalism that says tax returns for the richest people in the country are obtained from an anonymous source. Read here. His first report (which promises to come) is of the wealthiest, claiming losses that could eliminate income tax bills in a few years. It should seem familiar; the same thing was done by former President Donald Trump. This does not mean that Bezos, the richest person on Earth – who has used his vast wealth to create a spacecraft company that will take him to space, where he will also be the richest person – has told the federal government that he has no income taxes in recent years. , According to ProPublica. ProPublica reported that Musk, the second richest man on Earth, has grown billions in wealth in recent years and also has a passion for space projects, telling the government that in 2018 he had no income tax. Read the full ProPublica report here: https://bit.ly/3zeSAyH

