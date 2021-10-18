Federal government issues ‘vaccine passports’ Tuesday as part of Australia’s return to international travel





Australians will soon be able to travel abroad “safely and confidently” with an international COVID-19 vaccination certificate approved by the Federal Government.

The Federal Government is issuing an international COVID-19 vaccination certificate which allows Aussies to “travel safely and confidently”. From Tuesday, fully vaccinated Australians and Australian visa holders can obtain the document, which will allow them to travel in and out of the country. The certificate contains a secure QR code which can be scanned by border authorities to verify vaccination status. It can be downloaded digitally or in hard copy and is compatible with COVID-19 travel applications such as the International Air Transport Association (IATA) Pass Travel. The document meets the new global standard set by the International Civil Aviation Organization and is in line with the guidelines of the World Health Organization. It will increase “a person’s ability to travel safely and confidently,” government ministers said in a joint statement. “The launch of the international vaccination trial is a key step towards the safe reopening of international borders and support for Australia’s COVID-19 economic recovery.” Last week, NSW Prime Minister Dominic Perrottet announced that fully vaccinated travelers coming to the state would not have to be quarantined on November 1st. “Hotel quarantine, home quarantine is a thing of the past,” he told reporters Friday. “We are opening Sydney and New South Wales to the world, and that date will come on November 1st.” Arrivals will need to undergo a PCR test before boarding a flight and will need to prove their dual vaccination status. You can claim your international certificate using your Medicare account through myGov or the Medicare Express application. For more information visit servicesaustralia.gov.au/covidvaccineproofwith

