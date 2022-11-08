The Quest for the Perfect Kamado Cookers

One of the latest trends in outdoor grilling is the kamado cooker. This is an egg-shaped bbq grill that has an ancient history paired with modern improvements. It can cook fast or slow cook meat to perfection on a limited amount of fuel. There are several good brands and models to choose from. Since these sturdy grills will last for decades, it is important to make the correct choice when purchasing them.

Compare the Big Green Egg Grill and the Coyote Asado

When comparing Big Green Egg vs Coyote cookers , look for a few factors to compare. There are a lot of these grills on the market, but they are not equal. It is important to check not only price but features and quality. These grills are both good quality products. Since they have differences that might make one or the other a better choice for each backyard grill person, it is important to make a comparison.

The Good and The Bad About the Coyote Asado Cooker

The Coyote Asado comes fully assembled, so a person can get grilling or smoking sooner with less hassle. This is great for those grillers who are not into assembling their purchases and are more into convenience.

The Coyote Asado grill and smoker comes in a neutral black that goes well with any outdoor kitchen decor. Black is a nice traditional color and will not show stains.

The lid for this grill is heavy like most egg-style grill lids. No one wants the lid to close too hard and damage the grill. Spring assists make the Coyote Asado grill easier to open and they also protect the grill during closing with a lid shock absorber.

The Coyote Grill comes in one perfect size, which is about the same as the Big Green Egg large model. This is the right size for most grillers.

This grill has a band around its midsection that holds the lid hinges and facilitates safe opening and closing of the grill. It is made using 304 non-rust stainless steel.

Both grills are a little costly, but the Coyote Asado has a lower top end. It’s hard to compare fully when this grill only comes in one size that’s priced between $1,199 and $1,499.

This grill comes with a good warranty, good-quality materials, a stand, and the choice of free-standing or built-in models.

The Good and Bad About the Green Egg

The Green Egg will need its parts to be taken out of the box and assembled. This assembly only takes about 20 minutes though. Some suppliers will assemble this grill for an extra charge.

The Big Green Egg is, well, green. Green is a natural color and is an identifier for this brand of the grill. It goes nicely with the outdoor greenery.

The lid on the Gren Egg is also heavy and requires the grill person to be careful to ease it closed rather than let it drop and slam shut.

This grill has been the best-selling brand for 40 years but is facing a lot of competition from newer brands.

The Big Green Egg comes in seven sizes, so there is one for grillers from the person with a small apartment balcony to one with a large outdoor kitchen.

This grill has a black stainless steel band that looks great with the green grill but requires some effort to keep from rusting.

This brand of grill comes in different sizes with prices ranging from $429 for small to $2,199 for the large, with sizes and prices between those two.

The Green Egg has a good long-standing reputation, a good warranty, good materials, and a choice of sizes.

There are other brands of acorn grills to consider . Some of them include the Char-Griller Acorn, the Kamado Joe Classic, and the Vision Grills Kamado Pro. They have similar features and pros and cons.