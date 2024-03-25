7-Day International News Agenda | Barron's





: The event was updated in the last 24 hours. NEW YORK (United States) – Deadline for Donald Trump to post half-billion-dollar bail after fraud conviction (+) UNITED NATIONS (United States) – UN Security Council votes on resolution calling for “immediate ceasefire” in Gaza (1400 GMT) WORLD – International Day of Remembrance for the Victims of Slavery and the Transatlantic Slave Trade WORLD – PHOTO of Holy Week. (up to 31) BEIJING (China) – Prime Minister of Dominica Roosevelt Skerrit visits (on 29) SHANGHAI (China) – Pet Fashion Weekend VIDEO. PHOTO. BEIJING (China) – China Development Forum (CDF) VIDEO. PHOTO. BEIJING (China) – Nauru President David Adeang visits after cutting ties with Taiwan (on 29) BEIJING (China) – Sri Lankan Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena visits (up to 30) BEIJING (China) – Visit of Nepal's Foreign Minister Narayan Kaji Shrestha (until April 1) CAYENNE (France) – President Emmanuel Macron visits VIDEO. LIVE VIDEO. PHOTO. (up to 26) (+) SARAJEVO (Bosnia and Herzegovina) – Swedish Foreign Minister Jessika Roswall meets her Bosnian counterpart Elmedin Konakovic (0900 GMT) BRUGES (Belgium) – Informal EU meeting of fisheries ministers BRUSSELS (Belgium) – EU environment ministers meet NEW YORK (United States) – New hearing date for Donald Trump's trial over alleged hush money paid to adult film actress Stormy Daniels VIDEO. LIVE VIDEO. PHOTO. (+) WASHINGTON (United States) – The President of Mexico speaks to CBS '60 Minutes' in a televised interview (+) TORONTO (Canada) – Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis delivers a keynote speech (+) LOS ANGELES (United States) – Julien's Auctions Press Preview of “Icons: Playboy, Hugh Hefner and Marilyn Monroe” (+) WASHINGTON (United States) – US Secretary of State Antony Blinken meets with the foreign ministers of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania PHOTO. (+) WASHINGTON (United States) – US Secretary of State Antony Blinken meets with the Vietnamese Foreign Minister SAN FRANCISCO (United States) – Autonomy founder Mike Lynch's fraud trial (until June 18) MONTREAL (Canada) – Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis visits (up to 25) JERUSALEM – The Supreme Court will decide on the return to Gaza of patients being treated in Jerusalem and Tel Aviv, especially for cancer ISRAEL – Jewish festival Purim YAOUND (Cameroon) – The trial of the defendants accused of murdering journalist Martinez Zogo VIDEO opens. ARLINGTON (United States) – Soccer: CONCACAF Nations League Final, Mexico – United States MIAMI (United States) – Tennis: ATP tournament 2024 – Miami Masters (up to 31) MIAMI (United States) – Tennis: 2024 WTA tournament – Miami Open (up to 31) WASHINGTON (United States) – Supreme Court hearing on conditions of access to abortion pill mifepristone (1400 GMT) (+) TAIPEI (Taiwan) – Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen presides over the handover of two naval vessels (+) BEIJING (China) – Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte visits (on the 27th) BOAO (China) – Boao Forum for Asia PHOTO. (up to 29) MANILA (Philippines) – Visit of India's FM Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar (0500 GMT) VIDEO. LIVE VIDEO. PHOTO. WELLINGTON (New Zealand) – Budget Policy Statement BRUSSELS (Belgium) – EU Agriculture Ministers meet PARIS (France) – Designer Karl Lagerfeld's apartment auction (0900 GMT) BRDO Castle (Slovenia) – German Chancellor Olaf Scholz visits (1620 GMT) VIDEO. PHOTO. LOS ANGELES (United States) – Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire Movie Premiere (0400 GMT) VIDEO. PHOTO. WASHINGTON (United States) – US Consumer Confidence Index (1400 GMT) OAKLAND (United States) – Robert Kennedy announces his running mate for the presidential election (1800 GMT) MALINDI (Kenya) – Government releases bodies of cult members to families for burial VIDEO. PHOTO. LONDON (United Kingdom) – Soccer: International Friendly: England v Belgium (1945 GMT) PHOTOS. MADRID (Spain) – Soccer: International friendly: Spain – Brazil (2000 GMT) PHOTOS. VIDEO. LIVE VIDEO. NAYPYIDAW (Myanmar) – Army celebrates Armed Forces Day PHOTOS. VIDEO. BEIJING (China) – Annual results of Evergrande NEV SUVA (Fiji) – Conviction of former Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama for perverting the course of justice VIDEO. STOCKHOLM (Sweden) – Bank of Sweden announces key rate decision (0830 GMT) UN Security Council meetings in DR Congo (1400 GMT) BEIRUT (Lebanon) – Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni visits (on 28) BRAZIL – French President Emmanuel Macron visits PICTURE. VIDEO. (up to 28) DCINES-CHARPIEU (France) – Soccer: UEFA Women's Champions League – Quarter-final second leg: Lyon (FRA) – Benfica (POR) (1745 GMT) PHOTOS. LONDON (United Kingdom) – Soccer: UEFA Women's Champions League – Quarter-final second leg: Chelsea (ENG) v Ajax (NED) (2000 GMT) PHOTOS. NEW YORK (United States) – Conviction of ex-FTX boss Sam Bankman-Fried pleads guilty to fraud charges NEW YORK (United States) – Biden, Obama and Clinton hold election fundraiser (2100 GMT) BEIJING (China) – Xiaomi releases the first EV VIDEO. PHOTO. HONG KONG (China) – Annual results of the Country Garden HONG KONG (China) – Art Basel Hong Kong PHOTOS. (up to 30) WARSAW (Poland) – Poland-Ukraine hold talks on the border crossing dispute LISBON (Portugal) – The new Prime Minister Luis Montenegro reveals the composition of his government LONDON (United Kingdom) – GDP revision for December, Q4 and 2023 (0700 GMT) FRANKFURT (Germany) – ECB Monthly Survey of Eurozone Credit Growth (0900 GMT) NUREMBERG (Germany) – Unemployment figures for March (0900 GMT) WASHINGTON (United States) – Fourth GDP, third estimate (1230 GMT) NAIROBI (Kenya) – Rally: World Rally Championship (WRC), Rally Safari Kenya PHOTOS. (up to 31) BARCELONA (Spain) – Soccer: UEFA Women's Champions League – Quarter-final second leg: Barcelona (ESP) – Brann Bergen (NOR) (1745 GMT) PARIS (France) – Soccer: UEFA Women's Champions League – Quarter-final second leg: Paris SG (FRA) – Gothenburg FC (SWE) (2000 GMT) JAPAN – 'Oppenheimer' release date for PICTURE Japan. SHENZHEN (China) – Huawei Annual Results (0800 GMT) PHOTO. MOSCOW (Russia) – First anniversary of US journalist Evan Gershkovich's arrest on espionage allegations BRUSSELS (Belgium) – 20th anniversary of NATO membership of seven former communist countries of Eastern Europe UNITED KINGDOM – 10th anniversary of UK's first same-sex marriages VIDEO. DUBLIN (Ireland) – 20th anniversary of Ireland's ban on smoking in enclosed public spaces, the first of its kind in the world VIDEO. PARIS (France) – Inflation for March, estimate (0745 GMT) VATICAN CITY (Holy See) – Pope Francis leads Good Friday Mass at St. Peter's Basilica (1600 GMT) PHOTO. VIDEO. LIVE VIDEO. ROME (Italy) – Pope Francis leads the Stations of the Cross at the Colosseum (2000 GMT) PHOTO. VIDEO. LIVE VIDEO. WASHINGTON (United States) – US personal income data (1230 GMT) WORLD – International Day of Zero Waste WORLD – World Bipolar Day MOSCOW (Russia) – American journalist Evan Gershkovich's detention ends VIDEO. PHOTO. LONDON (United Kingdom) – Pro-Palestinian demonstration (1200 GMT) VIDEO. LIVE VIDEO. PHOTO. VATICAN CITY (Holy See) – Pope Francis presides over Easter Eve Mass at St. Peter's Basilica (1830 GMT) PHOTO. VIDEO. LIVE VIDEO. LONDON (United Kingdom) – Rugby Union: Women's Six Nations Championship Day 2: Scotland v France (1415 GMT) PHOTOS. LONDON (United Kingdom) – Rowing: Oxford v Cambridge Boat Race (1445 GMT) PHOTOS. BRISTOL (United Kingdom) – Rugby Union: Women's Six Nations Championship Day 2: England v Wales (1645 GMT) PHOTOS. MUNICH (Germany) – Soccer: Bundesliga – Day 27: Bayern Munich – Borussia Dortmund (1730 GMT) PHOTOS. VIDEO. VATICAN CITY (Holy See) – Pope Francis gives his Easter message Urbi et Orbi PHOTOS. VIDEO. LIVE VIDEO. WORLD – Easter Sunday WORLD – International Day of Transgender Visibility DHARAMSALA (India) – 65th anniversary of the Dalai Lama's passing to India VIDEO. TURKEY – Municipal elections LIVE REPORT. GRAPHICS. VIDEO. BELGIUM – Cycling: World Tour, Tour of Flanders DUBLIN (Ireland) – Rugby Union: Women's Six Nations Championship, Day 2: Ireland v Italy (1400 GMT) MANCHESTER (United Kingdom) – Soccer: Premier League – Matchday 30: Manchester City v Arsenal (1530 GMT) VIDEO. PHOTO. MARSEILLE (France) – Soccer: Ligue 1 – Matchday 27: Marseille v Paris SG (1845 GMT) VIDEO. LIVE VIDEO. PHOTO. (+) BEIJING (China) – Exhibition in the Forbidden City on the 18th century trade between China and France VIDEO. PHOTO. BERLIN (Germany) – The law that legalizes the possession and controlled cultivation of cannabis comes into force ATHENS (Greece) – Starting private tours of the Acropolis outside of working hours JEDDAH (Saudi Arabia) – Soccer: Saudi League – Day 26: Al Ahli – Al Ittihad (1900 GMT) (up to 2) WORLD – World Autism Awareness Day THE HAGUE (Netherlands) – International Conference on Restoring Justice for Ukraine LISBON (Portugal) – Investment of the new government VIDEO. ALGIERS (Algeria) – 5th anniversary of the resignation of President Abdelaziz Bouteflika

DAKAR (Senegal) – The mandate of President Macky Sallafp officially ends

