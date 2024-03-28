Latest news – Faversham pool receives grant





Published on Wednesday, March 27, 2024



Last updated on Wednesday, March 27, 2024

A local swimming pool is to receive a £227,500 boost from a government grant to improve its energy efficiency and cut costs. Swale Borough Council successfully bid for funding from the Sport England Pools Support Fund (SPSF), working with Faversham Pools Trust, to refurbish Faversham Pools with energy saving measures. The air handling unit (AHU), responsible for heating and filtering the air in the pool area, is from 1993 and is in urgent need of replacement. The grant will fund a new AHU unit, adding heat recovery, which aims to make heating more efficient by recovering heat lost from its exhaust. The new AHU will also offer improvements such as variable speed fans, significantly improving energy efficiency, air quality and reducing costs. The government's SPSF, a 60 million capital investment program, aims to improve the energy efficiency of public swimming pool facilities and support the long-term sustainability of public leisure. 264 local authorities have received a share of the funding, including Swale Borough Council, with £20 million provided by Sport England through the National Lottery and over £40 million from the Government. Cllr Richard Palmer, chairman of the community committee, said: “We know this pool is loved by the community, it's a place for kids to do fun exercise and socialize and it provides a space for people to stay fit. “So we are grateful for this funding, which will enable us to make major energy saving improvements to the Faversham pool facility. “The new heating system will help the Pools offset significant increases in energy costs. “Of course, we would have liked to have received funding for our other pool facilities, but the demand for funding exceeded the available funds. “We will retain the bid information we have used for other groups in case future funding opportunities become available.” Michael Ellsmore, Joint Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Faversham Pools, said: “We are very pleased to have been successful in providing this funding. “It builds on our success in improving the infrastructure of the Pools, and I am also grateful to everyone involved in preparing the funding bid. “While the funding helps us significantly, we continue to face challenges in covering our operating costs.” Sports Minister Stuart Andrew said: “Millions of people swim every year in England, but high energy costs mean some pools are struggling financially. “I know from personal experience the health benefits of heading down to your local pool, whether it's just for a few laps, a swim with friends or an aqua aerobics class. “This support of a further £60 million from the Government and Sport England will make hundreds of swimming pools more energy efficient so they can continue to provide their vital community and health benefits for generations to come.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://swale.gov.uk/news-and-your-council/news-and-campaigns/latest-news/faversham-pools-receives-grant The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos