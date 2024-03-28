The outdoor season continues this weekend at the Raleigh Relays and Florida Relays





MURFREESBORO, Tenn. Middle Tennessee is back in action and continues its outdoor season this weekend on March 28-30. The teams will split up and head to two different meets at the Raleigh Relays and Florida Relays. The Florida Relays will be hosted by the Florida Gators on March 29 and 30 at James G. Presley Stadium at Percy Beard Track. The Blue Raiders will send the sprinters, jumpers, hurdlers and middle-distance runners to Gainesville. The distance runners will compete at the Raleigh Relays, hosted by NC State. Follow along live Live results for the Raleigh Relays can be found here. Live results for the Florida Relays can be found here. Results and highlights will be posted throughout the day on the Blue Raider Track and Field Twitter feed (@MT_TrackField). Meet Schema You can find the competition schedule for the Florida Relays here. You can find the race schedule for the Raleigh Relays here. Last Time Out Yellow Jacket Invite Stephen Eloji led the way with the Blue Raiders' lone first-place finish with a time of 14.17 seconds in the men's 110-meter hurdle. “We had beautiful weather for our first outdoor game,” said head coach Keith Vroman said. “Our men's and women's relay teams were very exciting to watch. We ran a lot of Freshman today and it was fun to see them go out and achieve personal bests.” Top performance gentlemen Eloji, the reigning CUSA Indoor Champion in the 60H, finished first in the men's 110H final with a time of 14.17s.

Jackson Burns ran a personal best in the men's 100 meters, finishing twelftheat 10.98s. Together with Simon Cooksey at 11.25s.

Brady Daniels claimed a new personal best in the 400M, finishing third, running a time of 47.42 seconds. Daniel's teammate, Spensir Stec done 10ewith a personal best of 51.22s.

Freshman Sidney Ware came eighth in the 200 meters final with a personal best of 22.22 seconds.

The men's 4×400 team of Burns, Daniels, Eloji and Stec ran a personal best of 3:19.02s.

The men's 4×100 team also ran a new personal best of 40.71 seconds. The team consisted of Burns, Daniels, Eloji and Ware. Top performance ladies In the women's 110M Lakesha Smith And Lyn'Nikka Vance both had impressive performances. Smith ran a personal best of 12.02 seconds for fourth place and Vance ran 12.05 seconds just behind her teammate to finish sixth.

Leonie Beu came third in the 400M with a time of 55.86 seconds.

The women's 4×100 relay Layla Rudolf , Lakesha Smith , Lyn'Nikka Vance And Tamia Waters placed second behind host Georgia Tech with a time of 45.32 seconds for a new team personal best

Waters ran a personal best in the 100H in her seventh-place finish of 14.56 seconds.

Brooke Studnicki finished in the top ten in the 1500M with a personal best of 4:33.94s. Together with Eleanor Towe who ran 4:37.81s.

Nancy Maiyo finished second in the 5000M, just shy of her previous personal best. She ran a time of 17:14.94s during the Yellow Jacket Invitation.

Agnes to Chepkur broke her previous best time in the 5000M with her fifth place in 17:38.15s.

Rudolph ran a personal best in the 200M, finishing in seventh place in 25.02 seconds.

The Women's 4×400 team Leonie Beu , Pamela Milan , Lakesha Smith and Tamia Water won with a personal best of 3:47.74s.

Victoria Rusnakova came third in the triple jump with a jump of 11.85 meters. follow us Keep up with Blue Raider cross country and track and field on Facebook (Middle Tennessee Blue Raider XC/Track & Field), Twitter(@MT_TrackField), and Instagram (@mt_trackfield).

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://goblueraiders.com/news/2024/3/27/mens-cross-country-and-track-field-outdoor-season-continues-this-weekend-at-raleigh-relays-and-florida-relays.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos