Crowds continue to grow in NCAA Division I men's hockey
College hockey attendance increased again in 2023-24 (Photo: Tom Lynn).
NCAA Division I men's hockey attendance increased eight percent nationally in 2023-24, with 36 of 62 (58 percent) men's programs competing in 2023-24 and 2022-23 experienced an increase in attendance last season.
Wisconsin saw the largest increase in attendance, going from an average of 8,000 fans per game in 2022-23 to 10,059 in 2023-24. Wisconsin's average attendance of 10,059 ranks second nationally behind North Dakota (11,568). Holy Cross had the largest increase per game in terms of percentage, with a year-over-year increase of 105%:
Highest increase in attendance (fans/game)
1. Wisconsin (+2,059)
2. Boston College (+1,853)
3. Maine (+1,358)
4. UMass (+1,042)
5. Boston University (+957)
Highest increase in attendance (Pct/game)
1. Holy Cross (+105%)
2. Mercyhurst (+73%)
3. Sacred Heart (+40%)
4. Air Force (+37%)
Boston College (+37%)
Maine (+37%)
Additionally, attendance reached 77 percent of capacity nationally in 2023-24, according to a report from Sportico, the highest rate in college hockey since before the COVID-19 pandemic.
Four different NHL venues also hosted regular season college hockey games in 2023-24, with those seven contests averaging nearly 17,000 fans:
|Date
|Match
|Place
|Presence
|Note
|October 13
|St. Thomas v. Minnesota
|Xcel Energy Center
|11,376
|November 25
|Boston University vs. Cornell
|Madison Square Garden
|15,289
|Red hot hockey
|February 5
|Harvard vs. Northeast
|TD Garden
|17,850
|Bean pot
|February 5
|Boston College vs. Boston Univ.
|TD Garden
|17,850
|Bean pot
|February 10
|Michigan vs. Michigan State
|Little Caesars Arena
|18,410
|Duel in the D
|12 February
|Boston College vs. Harvard
|TD Garden
|17,850
|Bean pot
|12 February
|Boston University. against the northeast
|TD Garden
|17,850
|Bean pot
The season ended in spectacular fashion at the 2024 NCAA Frozen Four in Saint Paul, where Denver defeated Boston College in front of 18,694 people at the Xcel Energy Center.
