Crowds continue to grow in NCAA Division I men's hockey





College hockey attendance increased again in 2023-24 (Photo: Tom Lynn).

NCAA Division I men's hockey attendance increased eight percent nationally in 2023-24, with 36 of 62 (58 percent) men's programs competing in 2023-24 and 2022-23 experienced an increase in attendance last season. Wisconsin saw the largest increase in attendance, going from an average of 8,000 fans per game in 2022-23 to 10,059 in 2023-24. Wisconsin's average attendance of 10,059 ranks second nationally behind North Dakota (11,568). Holy Cross had the largest increase per game in terms of percentage, with a year-over-year increase of 105%: Highest increase in attendance (fans/game)

1. Wisconsin (+2,059)

2. Boston College (+1,853)

3. Maine (+1,358)

4. UMass (+1,042)

5. Boston University (+957) Highest increase in attendance (Pct/game)

1. Holy Cross (+105%)

2. Mercyhurst (+73%)

3. Sacred Heart (+40%)

4. Air Force (+37%)

Boston College (+37%)

Maine (+37%) Additionally, attendance reached 77 percent of capacity nationally in 2023-24, according to a report from Sportico, the highest rate in college hockey since before the COVID-19 pandemic. Four different NHL venues also hosted regular season college hockey games in 2023-24, with those seven contests averaging nearly 17,000 fans: Date Match Place Presence Note October 13 St. Thomas v. Minnesota Xcel Energy Center 11,376 November 25 Boston University vs. Cornell Madison Square Garden 15,289 Red hot hockey February 5 Harvard vs. Northeast TD Garden 17,850 Bean pot February 5 Boston College vs. Boston Univ. TD Garden 17,850 Bean pot February 10 Michigan vs. Michigan State Little Caesars Arena 18,410 Duel in the D 12 February Boston College vs. Harvard TD Garden 17,850 Bean pot 12 February Boston University. against the northeast TD Garden 17,850 Bean pot The season ended in spectacular fashion at the 2024 NCAA Frozen Four in Saint Paul, where Denver defeated Boston College in front of 18,694 people at the Xcel Energy Center.

