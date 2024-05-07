



These could have been curtains for all those free prom dresses this year at Alexandria City High School. With the school's annual celebration scheduled for May 18, it was a shock for administrators to learn Monday that Uncut youththe organization responsible for providing free prom dresses to dozens of students, had withdrawn. On Friday May 3, UNCUT Youth was always on board to deliver the dresses for their second consecutive year. But an organizer for the nonprofit told ALXnow that they had to make emergency travel plans and, while they did set up the pop-up for the dresses at ACHS on Last month, they were unable to provide dresses at a second pop-up event this month. ACHS Psychologist Mary Beth Meeker was made aware of the situation yesterday morning and made numerous calls. She needed to find 40 prom dresses. Meeker called a parent she knows, Kristen Simpson Creighton, who then posted an article about the situation on the Parents and Community of Alexandria City High School website. the Facebook page. In the hours following publication, Operation Unfurl Your Dress came forward and offered to use 120 prom dresses. “That issue was resolved pretty immediately,” Meeker said. “I hope everyone has fun at the ball, it's a good time and maybe we'll get some dresses for next year too.” Operation Deploy Your Dress provides free prom dresses to U.S. service members and their spouses. “Military members and military spouses can come to ODYD and select one dress and one accessory per year,” the company says on its website. “They just show their military ID and sign the record book, and they can leave without spending a cent. Creighton said the response to his post has been incredible. “Just hours after I posted, tons of dresses were donated to us,” Creighton said. “There was an incredible response.” by Facebook

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.alxnow.com/2024/05/07/last-minute-prom-dress-fiasco-averted-at-alexandria-city-high-school/

