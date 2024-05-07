Kīlauea earthquakes decline – Volcano saw more than 350 earthquakes per day last week: Big Island Now





May 6, 2024 at 12:00 PM GMT

The frequency of earthquakes beneath Kīlauea on the Big Island continues to decrease, although seismic activity continues beneath the volcano's upper eastern rift zone.

The U.S. Geological Survey's Hawaiian Volcano Observatory reported that Kīlauea volcano had not erupted Monday morning, but it observed continued swelling in the caldera south of Halemaʻumaʻu — activity similar to conditions on Kīlauea before a period of increased unrest last week.

Earthquake numbers on Kīlauea have dropped to approximately 70 earthquakes in the past 24 hours, compared to more than 350 earthquakes per day at the peak of the unrest. Earthquake locations remain concentrated primarily from the southeast side of the Kīlauea caldera below the Keanakākoʻi crater extending to the intersection with the Helena Pali Road.

Late last week, the USGS Hawaii Volcano Observatory announced that more than 1,600 earthquakes occurred on Kīlauea between April 27 and May 3.

On Sunday, Hawaii Volcanoes National Park reopened the Crater Chain Road and other previously closed sites as unrest on Kilauea subsided.

Seismicity has returned to the caldera south of Halema'umau with nearly 10 earthquakes in that area in the past 24 hours. The average depth of the earthquakes was 1.2-3.1 miles below the surface, and the magnitude of the earthquakes did not exceed 2.5 meters during the past 24 hours, and the majority were less than 2.0 meters.

Deformation of the ground beneath Halemaʻumaʻu and the southern flank of Kalaupele and Keanakākoʻi craters continues after a brief pause related to a local deflation and inflation event beneath Halemaʻumaʻu.

The inclinometer at Oikahuna began recording inflation at about 4:30 a.m. Sunday, which continued into Monday morning. Kīlauea's Sandhill clinometer is once again recording an accelerating rise at rates similar to those that occurred before and during last week's seismic disturbances.

