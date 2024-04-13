President of Rotary International to visit Maui | News, Sports, Jobs





Maui News Rotary International President R. Gordon McInally, accompanied by his wife, Heather McInally, will make a special visit to Hawai'i Rotary District 5000 during the week of April 15 to meet with district and club leadership in Maui, O'ahu. , and the island of Hawai'i. During his time in the islands, he will expand on his presidential theme of creating hope in the world and continue his global advocacy for mental health services in a series of public appearances. “This year, we're sharing hope with the world and inspiring each other to make an even bigger impact in our communities.” McInally said of his upcoming visit to the islands. With more than 500 Rotary districts and over 46,000 Rotary clubs worldwide representing 1.4 million members, this visit marks a rare and meaningful opportunity for members and non-Rotarians across the country to engage with McInally, who is a member of the Rotary Club. of South Queensferry, West Lothian in Scotland. Hawai'i District 5000 has 53 Rotary clubs and more than 1,500 members on the four main Hawaiian Islands, who continue to build on its legacy of impactful community service for more than a century. McInally created the theme “Create Hope in the World” as inspiration for Rotarians during his presidency. His visit to Hawai'i underscores the importance of Rotary's mission to make a positive impact in communities around the world. Hawai'i Rotary District Governor Mark Merriam said, “We are truly honored to host Rotary International President Gordon McInally and his wife, Heather, here in Hawai'i District 5000. Their visit has special meaning for us, especially after the devastating Maui wildfires.” -more- Hawai'i Rotary District 5000 | [email protected] | RotaryInHawaii.org | @HawaiiRotary McInally's visit will include a series of events across the island of O'ahu, Maui and Hawai'i, offering Rotarians and community members the opportunity to interact with him and learn about Rotary initiatives in Hawai'i i and worldwide. The Maui Showcase will be held on Monday, April 15th. McInally's visit to Maui as Rotary clubs will showcase the valuable work they have done to support families affected by the Maui wildfires. This visit will culminate in a special assembly and screening presentation at Lahainaluna High School. This event is open to the public. Registration is at https://bit.ly/rotary-president-maui2024. Today's latest news and more in your inbox

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.mauinews.com/news/local-news/2024/04/rotary-international-president-to-make-maui-visit/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos