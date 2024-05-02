3D LED screen technology used in the filming of Barbie, Dune and The Mandalorian comes to University of Melbourne





Some of the best movie scenes of all time are shot using green screens and the backgrounds are treated in post-production.

It may be a little uncomfortable for actors.

Chris Hemsworth's Thor kissing the Hulk on a green screen, controlled by director Taika Waititi (Credit: Marvel Studios)

However, 3D LED screen technology allows actors to react in real time to the digital scene behind them.

Virtual sets have been embraced by Hollywood, particularly with The Mandalorian (2019), one of the first large-scale productions to use LED walls instead of green screens.

Loading

Since then, Barbie, Dune, and a growing list of blockbusters have utilized this technology in their movies.

Now, film students in Melbourne can now take advantage of the same cutting-edge technology at the Victorian College of the Arts (VCA)'s bespoke studio on Southbank.

This opening sequence for Barbie doll was created using an LED screen. (Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures)

Senior lecturer and head of virtual production Andrew O'Keeffe said the LED screen had the highest resolution in the country, bringing a new level of realism to the performance.

“No actor acts with a little green tennis ball on a stick and says, 'That's a dragon.' You turn left and look, and there's a dragon,” he said.

Andrew O'Keeffe says Melbourne's digital production capabilities are only just beginning to materialize. (ABC News: Mietta Adams)

VCA sophomore Alec Chapman said he was inspired by the cinematography techniques used in The Mandalorian and was learning virtual production skills.

“The possibilities of how you can use it are really endless,” he said.

“I feel like I can lift my work off the ground and deploy it anywhere my imagination takes me.

“It doesn’t have to be a physical location.”

Australians on the world stage

Mr O'Keeffe said improving the skills of filmmakers would help Australian voices be heard more broadly.

“This opens up a bigger industry. It's a whole new industry that needs to be developed, and we're teaching those skills here,” he said.

A series of short courses are run by studios to improve the skills of filmmakers. (ABC News: Mietta Adams)

Kelly Williams works in the industry and is pursuing micro-certifications in hopes of helping her practice.

“I was really excited to start this effort to understand what’s going on in the industry with AI and all the scary things it brings,” she said.

“It's nice to have a chance to look at it and have something a little more concrete in my head. So it's a little less scary.”

She said it was a great honor to be in the class and using the dynamic background was “shocking.”

Kelly Williams says some of her ideas can only be realized through virtual production. (ABC News: Mietta Adams)

VCA Studios offers a series of short courses aimed at filmmakers, animators, game developers and 3D modelers.

The university said the technology is being incorporated into the curriculum for future VCA graduates.

This training aims to fill the knowledge gap in digital screen production in Victoria. (ABC News: Mietta Adams)

Posted 12 hours ago 12 hours ago Wednesday, May 1, 2024 7:02 PM, updated 6 hours ago 6 hours ago Thursday, May 2, 2024 1:50 AM

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.abc.net.au/news/2024-05-02/film-students-melbourne-hollywood-technology-led-screens/103789392 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos