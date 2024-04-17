International
Critical minerals funding helps to deliver the future made in Australia
The Albanian government will support two more major mineral projects in Queensland and South Australia, helping to provide the building blocks for a made-in-Australia future creating hundreds of jobs and opportunities.
The Government will provide $400 million in new loans to Australian company Alpha HPA to deliver Queensland's first high-purity aluminum processing facility.
The Alpha HPA project in Gladstone is expected to create around 490 jobs during construction and more than 200 jobs on completion.
Gladstone is a vibrant city of critical importance to the continued economic prosperity of Central Queensland and in welcoming Queensland's first high purity aluminum processing facility, it will be at the forefront of Australia's critical minerals industry .
The company will use Australian-owned IP and technology to process high-purity aluminium, a critical mineral used in LED lighting, semiconductors and lithium-ion batteries and other high-tech applications.
The loans will be provided by Export Finance Australia (EFA) through the government's $4 billion Critical Minerals Foundation, as well as through EFA's Northern Australia Infrastructure and Trade Account.
The government has also conditionally approved $185 million for Renascor Resources to fast-track the development of Stage One of its Siviour Graphite Project in South Australia. The initial loan was approved in February 2022 and this decision means that Phase One of the project will move forward sooner.
This project will bring significant economic benefits to South Australia. Phase One will provide around 150 construction jobs and 125 jobs once operational in Arno Bay on the Eyre Peninsula, with Phase Two expected to provide a further 225 construction jobs and more than 120 jobs once operational operational at Bolivar, near Port Adelaide.
Renascor Resources will provide the sustainable and ethically sourced production of purified graphite produced in Australia, for use in the lithium-ion batteries required for electric vehicles and renewable technologies.
The Critical Minerals facility is now committed to supporting projects and work across the country, including in Western Australia, South Australia, the Northern Territory and Queensland.
Quote attributed to the Prime Minister, Anthony Albanese:
“We are building an Australian-made future with secure jobs in our regions. Today we are demonstrating what that means here in Gladstone and in South Australia.
“The global race for new jobs and new opportunities is on. Our government wants Australia to be in it to win it.
“These two critical minerals projects will help provide good, secure manufacturing jobs and clean, reliable energy.”
Quote attributed to Queensland Premier Steven Miles:
“Today's announcement by the Premier shows the confidence that government and industry have in the great state of Queensland.
“My government has supported Alpha HPA from the start, providing State Development Land for this critical mineral facility, more than $21 million in funding to get Phase 2 of the Alpha HPA First project off the ground, and a $30 million investment to help Alpha in the manufacture of sapphire glass, right here in Gladstone.
“Queensland really is the place to invest and this project provides more clean economy jobs in Central Queensland, processing critical minerals needed for LEDs, semiconductors and batteries.”
Quote attributed to Trade and Tourism Minister Don Farrell:
“Australia has positioned itself as a renewable energy superpower.
“Our Government is committed to unlocking new critical minerals projects, supporting the net zero transition and ensuring a made-in-Australia future.
“These projects will create hundreds of high-paying local jobs and manufacturing opportunities, while also helping to diversify Australia's critical mineral exports with new supply opportunities to Japan, Korea and beyond.”
Quote attributed to Resources Minister Madeleine King:
“The Australian Government is committed to building our critical mineral resources and processing industries to diversify global supply chains and help the world reduce emissions.
“Australia's critical minerals and rare earths are key to building renewable technologies such as solar panels, batteries and wind farms, as well as defense and medical technologies.
“The investments announced today help create a new industry in Australia, supporting jobs and economic development, and building the foundation for an Australian-made future.
“The path to net zero goes through Australia's resources sector.
“Gladstone is a city of great importance to the economic power of north Queensland and the country and this project will place the city at the forefront of Australia's critical minerals industry.”
Quote attributed to Queensland Minister for Regional Development and Manufacturing, Glenn Butcher:
“The Albanese Government and Miles working together on this means supporting the next phase of Alpha HPA is further evidence of our commitment to a clean and green future for Queensland.
“This project brings together two of my greatest passions: Gladstone and manufacturing and I look forward to seeing this fantastic job-creating development move forward.
“We will be able to do more things here in Queensland and use Gladstone's world-class port to export our products to the world.”
|
Sources
2/ https://www.trademinister.gov.au/minister/don-farrell/media-release/critical-minerals-funding-helps-deliver-future-made-australia
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Critical minerals funding helps to deliver the future made in Australia
- Reviews | Donald Trump and American justice
- Fire destroys Copenhagen's 17th-century Stock Exchange, causing its spire to collapse
- Financing Australia's renewables transition isn't picking winners, it's securing our future | Greg Jericho
- “China’s word carries weight.” Scholz urged Xi Jinping to pressure Putin to end Ukraine war
- Pakistan says it blocked social media platform Social Media News
- We need to find those responsible and bring them money: the day Inigo Philbrick and I tried to pocket a Banksy | Art
- Gonzalez tied for third heading into the third round of the Sun Belt Championship
- Is that nostalgia I hear on the catwalks?
- Stable channel updates for desktop
- Pregnancy complications increase risk of early death
- PM Modi holds roadshow on busy Guwahati-Shillong highway