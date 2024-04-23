Tupperware's New WowPop Popcorn Maker and Ultimate Silicone Bag Win International Red Dot Awards for Outstanding Product Design





ORLANDO, Fla., April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Tupperware has won two new recognitions for innovation in product design – receiving the prestigious international Red Dot Awards for Outstanding Product Design – for the new Tupperware WowPop Microwave Popcorn Maker and New Tupperware Collection Thinner silicone bags. Judged by an international panel of experts in the field of product and brand design, the “Red Dot” distinction has become one of the most sought-after seals of quality for excellence in product design worldwide.

The Tupperware WowPop Microwave Popcorn Maker allows consumers to create gourmet popcorn with entry-level effort. Its foldable silicone design saves space and its glass insert ensures even and efficient output. Best of all, you can find 28 amazing recipes to spark your creativity in the kitchen at Tupperware.com.



Tupperware Ultimate Slim Silicone Bags are designed to slip or clip seamlessly into your on-the-go bag, fridge or pantry, effortlessly fitting into compact spaces and preserving contents. These versatile, leak-proof and reusable bags empower you to travel, organize and go from fridge to microwave all in one! Get yours at Tupperware.com or by connecting with your independent Tupperware representative and get the party started!

“I'm very proud of our engineering, design and marketing teams for receiving this well-deserved recognition for our innovation. We have a strong portfolio of beloved products, and the Wow Pop and Ultimate silicone pouches are quickly becoming fan favorites,” said Tupperware. Chief Commercial Officer Samantha Lomow. Tupperware The WowPop Microwave Popcorn Maker allows consumers to create gourmet popcorn with entry-level effort. Its foldable silicone design saves space and its glass insert ensures even and efficient output. Best of all, you can find 28 amazing recipes to spark your creativity in the kitchen Tupperware.com. Ultimate silicone slim bags are designed to slip or clip seamlessly into your on-the-go bag, fitting in the fridge or pantry, effortlessly fitting into compact spaces and storing contents. These versatile, leak-proof and reusable bags empower you to travel, organize and go from fridge to microwave all in one! Known for our strong portfolio of innovative products, Tupperware has received more than 300 product design awards, including 66 Red Dot Awards for popular favourites, including Tupperware The ultimate silicone bag, Xploris Thermal range, SuperSonic Choppers, MicroPro Grill, Bread Saver, Modular Mate Gen II Food Storage, 3L Microwave Pressure Cooker, Silicone Baking Pans and more. Head to www.tupperware.com to buy online or through your independent sales consultant. About Tupperware Brands Corporation Recently named to Newsweek's Top 13 Most Trusted Consumer Goods Companies, Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE: TUP) invented a solution to food waste, empowered female entrepreneurship through social selling, and made the house party famous and as relevant today as it was when it was founded in 1946. Tupperware is a leading designer, manufacturer and distributor of authentic, high quality and innovative products that people love and trust. Tupperware the brand became part of the fabric of Americana and is now famous around the globe. Our products ignite celebrations of food, family and friends at home and on the go in 70 countries through our entrepreneurial sales teams and retail locations worldwide. With the goal of bringing people together to change lives, from who they are now to the best they can be, we live and work as A Tupperware, A branda community, A party! For more information, visit Tupperwarebrands.com or follow us at Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn AND I tweet. Check out our full product line by visiting www.tupperware.comor connecting to your standalone Tupperware representative and get the party started! For more information, contact Tammy Snook Quezada IN [email protected]. SOURCE Tupperware Brands Corporation

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-tupperware-wowpop-popcorn-maker-and-ultimate-silicone-bags-win-international-red-dot-awards-for-outstanding-product-design-302124751.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos