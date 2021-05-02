



PARIS – Europeans marked International Workers’ Day, May 1, with traditional lily of the valley flowers and street protests. But the mood of those years was bleak, with many countries feeling the health and economic backlash of COVID-19, including a double-dip recession in the 19-member euro area. The weather was cold and wet in Paris as thousands of protesters marched down the Boulevard Voltaire to the Place de la Nation or Place de la Nations a favorite place for guillotine during the French Revolution.

A protester holds a sign denouncing beneficiaries who have been enriched by the COVID crisis, in Paris, May 1, 2021. (Lisa Bryant / VOA) There was no such bloodshed during the Saturday afternoon march, but there was a similar spirit of revolt. They were here, they were here even if Macron did not like him, they were still here, protesting cheering referring to President Emmanuel Macron. They put up signs saying beneficiaries should pay for the slavery crisis and slavery by banks. Jean-Pierre, a member of the workers’ union in Lutte Ouvriere, said it was important to fight, especially against capitalists using the pandemic to get rich.

Protester Frikia, left, offered a host of complaints against the government during the march on International Workers’ Day in Paris, May 1, 2021. (Lisa Bryant / VOA) Retired Frikia lambas the Macrons government for many reasons, including what she said was a lack of support for hospitals hit by COVID-19. Recent years International Workers’ Day protests have been canceled due to the pandemic. A year later, COVID-19 has hit many professions here too, with restaurants, museums, theaters and nightclubs closed under rolling blockades and curfews. But although the eurozone as a whole has entered a new recession, France recorded a slight increase this quarter, along with a slight drop in unemployment. The government plans to end the stalemate slowly, although COVID-19 case numbers remain high. However, young people have been hit particularly hard in this economy, with reports of university students being hungry. American Brennan McClure, while studying in Paris, joined some of the student demonstrators.

Graffiti in Paris says: “University students, left to themselves”. Conditions around COVID-19 have hit many young people hard, with reports of some starving. (Lisa Bryant / Voice of America) “They were protesting against changing university fees for foreign students,” he said. Many things pertaining to the university and the way the public system is being neglected. They want more money to create equality for all students in France. A year before the presidential election, Saturday’s protests had particularly sharp political overtones. Far-right leader Marine Le Pen, who laid her annual party crown at the Joan of Arc statue in Paris, warned that another term for Macron would be a disaster for France. A number of prominent left-wing leaders joined the Paris march.

