Stress can increase the likelihood of Alzheimer’s disease

Researchers say that chronic stress may be one of the factors involved in the development of Alzheimer’s disease.

They say that constant stress can affect the brain’s immune system in ways that can lead to symptoms of dementia.

According to experts, people can reduce stress by exercising, developing good sleep habits, and giving them time to relax.

Researchers say that the association between stress and Alzheimer’s disease may be due to a reaction in a part of the body called the hypothalamic-pituitary-adrenal (HPA) axis, a pathway in the brain that causes the stress response. It states that there is.

“What we know is that chronic stress affects many biological pathways in our body. It affects exposure to chronic stress and the body’s response to such stress. There is a close interaction with the giving pathway. ” David Gross, PhD, Senior Author of Research and Associate Professor at Curtin University in Perth, Australia.

“Genetic mutations in these pathways can affect the behavior of the brain’s immune system and cause dysfunctional reactions. In the brain, this leads to chronic disruption of normal brain processes. , Subsequent neurodegeneration, and ultimately increased risk of dementia, “gross said. statement..

Both dysregulation of HPA and elevated levels of the stress hormone cortisol are common in people with Alzheimer’s disease. Experts state that these high levels of cortisol may be involved in neurodegeneration.

“For cortisol, we don’t know if chicken or the egg comes first. Like most of the complex degenerative diseases in the human body, there is a feedback loop where high levels of cortisol and neurodegeneration supply each other. There is a possibility.” Dr. Ryan Townley, An assistant professor of neurology at the University of Kansas Alzheimer’s Disease Center, told Healthline.

“Alzheimer’s disease puts excessive stress on the brain. In the early stages, there is hyperexcitement in the initial setting of the condition,” he explained. “Weight loss often occurs before dementia, but much of it is muscle mass. Some people in the field are more systemic than we are currently aware of, and the whole body. I suspect that a typical stress response may be part of this. “