Express, retailer of Bonobos and UpWest, files for bankruptcy





Express, once a staple of malls across the country, filed for bankruptcy Monday as consumers continue to move away from formal and professional attire toward casual and comfort. The company, which includes men's clothing brand Bonobos and clothing brand UpWest, announced the closure of 95 Express stores and all 10 UpWest stores. The closing of sales will begin on Tuesday. Filing under Chapter 11 will not affect the online or in-app shopping experience. In a press release, the Columbus, Ohio-based retailer said it plans to operate as usual while it begins the court-supervised sales process. WHP Global, Simon Property Group and Brookfield Properties intend to purchase the majority of the company's retail stores and operations. Express has a strong portfolio of brands and a leading omnichannel platform, said Stewart Glendinning, chief executive of Express. Our top priority remains providing our customers with the contemporary styles and value they expect from us. Express has seen its sales collapse even though the clothing sector as a whole is strong. Part of the problem is that the company's more formal offerings have suffered as work-from-home trends have contributed to a broader casualization of fashion, GlobalData chief executive Neil Saunders said. in a note. This puts Express on the wrong side of the trends and, in our opinion, the chain has done too little to adapt, Saunders said. He added that the company's retail assortment is generally overpriced, lacks differentiation and appears very bland, making it less relevant to the 2024 consumer. Express reported an operating loss of $28.7 million on net revenue of $454.1 million for the third quarter of 2023, the most recent period for which it has reported financial results. On a call with investors in November, Glendinning said there was a need to reinvigorate the performance of our Express brand and build a stronger foundation on which to develop the potential of our business. He pointed to declining foot traffic and missteps in the company's merchandising strategy, among other challenges. The company was delisted from the New York Stock Exchange in early March after its average market capitalization remained below the $15 million minimum for too long. The store closures and filing for bankruptcy are part of a broader plan to cut costs, while executives said the partnership with WHP would devote resources to a turnaround effort. WHP has been a strong partner of the company since 2023, and the proposed transaction will provide us with additional financial resources, better position the company for profitable growth and maximize value for our stakeholders, said Glendinning.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.washingtonpost.com/business/2024/04/22/express-bonobos-upwest-bankruptcy/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos