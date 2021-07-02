Increasing number of COVID delta mutations in Columbia, Boone County, Missouri

The delta variant of COVID-19 is located in Colombia and is likely contributing to the increased infection in Boone County and elsewhere, health officials said this week.

“We received a notification from the state that the Delta was confirmed in Boone County,” said Sarah Ham, a spokeswoman for the Columbia / Boone County Health Department. “Last week, I received the first notification that a sample case for additional testing returned positive for Delta.”

Verification of delta variants in area patients Backed up by wastewater monitoring.. Measured on June 14, the delta variant was found in wastewater from Colombia, Jefferson City, Fulton, and Mexico. It was held on June 7th in Colombia, Jefferson City and Mexico.

Measurements on May 31 in central Missouri showed no delta variants in wastewater, but previously appeared on May 25 in Mexico.

“As the number of cases of COVID-19 increased across Missouri, MU Healthcare also noticed an increase in COVID-related hospitalizations, probably due to the highly contagious delta mutation,” said Eric, MU Healthcare spokesman. Maze said on Monday. “We do not routinely identify the COVID-19 strain that infects patients because we do not change the treatment of the patient, but the hospitalization of young unvaccinated Mizurians aged 40 to 60 is increasing. ..

More:Delta COVID-19 variant increasing in Missouri, says MU professor

“Currently, 19 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, 10 in the ICU and 7 in the ventilator. Of the hospitalized patients, 3 are from Boone County. Missouri. We are treating patients in 25 counties in the central state. “

The maze emphasized the importance of vaccination.

“Vaccination is very important to keep community infections low and we encourage everyone to seek vaccination,” Maze said. “If you’re not sure about the vaccine, we recommend that you consult your doctor to do your research.”

Robin Brount, chief medical officer at Boone Hospital, said the Delta variant that originated in India indicates that the pandemic is not over.

“The Delta variant is of great concern as a potential superspreader,” Brandt said. “It seems to be much more contagious, leading to more severe cases of the disease and requiring more medical care.”

On Tuesday, Boone Hospital had 13 COVID-19 patients, about half of whom were in the intensive care unit.

Most of the hospitalized patients are not from Boone County, which has higher immunization rates than the rest of the state, because Colombian hospitals accept patients from large areas, Brandt said.

More:Unvaccinated Mizurians fuel the COVID-19 surge: “We will be canaries”

“Thankfully, Boone County is very well vaccinated compared to the rest of the state,” Brandt said. “At this point it’s a completely preventable disease. The vaccine works. You need to see people take it.”

The Boon County COVID-19 dashboard on Wednesday showed 240 active cases in the county. The hospital had 47 COVID-19 patients, five of whom were residents of Boone County.

Of the hospitalized patients, 17 were in the ICU and 5 were on mechanical ventilation.

There were 78 new cases on Monday, but there was one new case on June 12.

According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about 83% of people over the age of 65 in Boone County are fully vaccinated, compared to 56% of people over the age of 18 and people over the age of 12 54%.

“Vaccination makes a big difference,” Blount said.

she is Associated Press Analysis Only 0.08% of deaths from COVID-19 in May were among fully vaccinated people.

Blount and Maze said there were several fully vaccinated COVID-19 patients at both Boon and MU hospitals.

Vaccines are not completely protected from illness, but those who get vaccinated and get sick are less likely to get sick than those who are not vaccinated, Brandt said.

Vaccines are not 100% effective, so Blount recommends that you continue to wear face covers indoors and at meetings. That’s what the World Health Organization recommends, but the CDC doesn’t.

At COVID-19, “it’s not just about dying,” Blount said. “Hospitalization is a big deal. Using a ventilator is a big deal. It disrupts your life, your family, your work.”

Boone Hospital provides vaccines to individuals who are eligible to come to the emergency room. She said it is offered at all primary care clinics and when patients in the hospital for other reasons are discharged.

“We’re just trying to keep it in people’s arms,” ​​Blount said of the vaccine.

MU also provides vaccines in clinics and pharmacies, Maze said.Individuals can Book online..

More:Fact Check: Delta Variant, Not “Vaccine Emission”, Behind the Rise of New COVID-19 Cases

Missouri is seeking help from a new COVID-19 federal response team as Delta variants continue to spread and the number of cases and hospitalizations are skyrocketing across the state.

Lisa Cox, a spokesman for the Department of Health and Social Welfare, confirmed Thursday that the state would request help and provide details if possible.

The “surge response team,” announced at the White House press conference on Thursday, will be dispatched to emerging COVID-19 hotspots across the country where vaccination rates remain low. They aim to increase testing and vaccination rates and to track and treat people infected with the virus.

“We prevent, detect, and detect unvaccinated hotspots by mobilizing COVID-19 response teams and preparing to deploy federal resources and, if necessary, federal staff. We are stepping up our efforts to respond, “said Jeff Seiens of White. House COVID-19 Response Coordinator.

Springfield News-Leader’s Galen Bacharier contributed to this report.

[email protected]

573-815-1719