Studies have found that a slight increase in exposure to air pollutants increases the risk of dementia.
Grow up 4 (UPI)- A slight increase in exposure to particulate air pollution may increase the risk of dementia, a study published Wednesday by the journal. Environmental hygiene outlook found.
Based on data from two long-term studies on air quality in the Seattle area, a specific type of air pollution called PM2.5, or a slight increase in the level of fine particulate matter, causes dementia in exposed people. It seems to have affected the risk. The researcher said.
PM2.5, or an increase in particulate matter below 2.5 micrometers, which is about one-eighth the diameter of human hair. 1 microgram per cubic meter of exposure-droplets that are essentially invisible to the human eye-according to elevated dementia data, the risk is 16%.
In a press release, study co-author Rachel Schaffer said, “A large number of people are exposed across the entire population, so even small changes in relative risk are important on a population scale.” ..
Schaffer, a researcher at the University of Washington in Seattle, said:
According to Schaffer and her colleagues, the findings are based on an analysis of data from two large, lengthy studies of air quality in the Puget Sound region, including Seattle.
The first study began measuring air pollution in the area in the late 1970s.
Second study called Changes in adult thinking, Or ACT, has focused on risk factors for dementia since 1994.
Both projects were led by researchers at the University of Washington.
For a new analysis, Schaffer and her colleagues examined more than 4,000 Seattle residents enrolled in the ACT study. The ACT study is also led by Kaiser Permanente Washington, a medical system.
Of the residents included in the analysis, more than 1,000 have been diagnosed with dementia since the ACT study began in 1994, according to researchers.
Once patients with dementia were identified, the researchers compared the average contamination exposure of each participant up to the age at which they were diagnosed.
For example, if a person was diagnosed with dementia at the age of 72, researchers compared the contamination exposures of other participants over the last decade to when each reached the same age.
Researchers explained the different years these individuals were enrolled in the study, as air pollution has dramatically decreased in the decades since the ACT study began, they said.
In 2019, there was a difference of approximately 1 microgram / cubic meter in PM2.5 pollution between Pike Place Market in downtown Seattle and residential areas around Discovery Park in the city, six miles away. This is enough to increase the risk of dementia by 16%. , The researcher said.
Although many factors such as diet, exercise, and genetics are associated with an increased risk of developing dementia, exposure to air pollution is now present. Key too..
“We know that dementia develops over a long period of time. It can take years, or even decades, for these conditions to develop in the brain,” Shaffer said. ..
“There are some things an individual can do, such as wearing a mask, but this is currently COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection)But it’s not fair to just put a burden on the individual. “
..
